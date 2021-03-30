Swipe Price Analysis: SXP draws nigh to 50% technical upswing

- Swipe is moving closer to an ascending triangle breakout likely to bolster it toward $6.
- The MACD has flipped bullish, reinforcing the uptrend.
- Declining network growth is a bearish signal that could hamper the expected upswing.
Swipe is among the crypto assets in the green during the European session on Tuesday. It has incurred almost 10% gains over the previous 24 hours, and the bullish outlook seems intact. SXP is teetering at $3.4 at the time of writing, while technical levels align for an ultimate liftoff to new all-time highs.
Swipe looks forward to a triangle breakout
Swipe is dancing within the confines of an ascending triangle pattern. Besides, the token is getting close to a breakout as it closes the gap toward the x-axis. An ascending triangle is a bullish pattern that results in a significant upswing.
The pattern usually forms after an asset has witnessed considerable growth in value, followed by a retreat. Once a support level has been established, a recovery leads to a consolidation period, succeeded by a technical breakout.
For instance, Swipe is likely to lift 55% higher if the resistance on the x-axis cracks. Triangles are known to have exact breakout targets, measured from the highest to the lowest points.
SXP/USD four-hour chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has turned bullish on crossing into the positive region. Swipe's positive outlook has also been validated by the MACD line (blue) lifting above the signal line.
Looking at the other side of the picture
Swipe is dealing with declining network growth, as highlighted by Santiment's on-chain metric model. The number of new addresses joining the network topped out at 298 on March 13 over a 30-day trailing average. However, at the time of writing, the newly-created addresses stand at 114, representing a 50% slump.
Swipe network growth
It is worth noting that low or declining network growth dramatically impacts the community's level of interaction. It also reduces investor speculation while interfering with the inflow and outflow of tokens on the network. Therefore, it is usually a bearish signal when an asset's network growth slows or falls appreciably.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain could slide 16% if this critical demand barrier is broken
VeChain price might initially crash to $0.075 if it fails to produce a decisive close above $0.093. If bulls manage to slice through $0.075, it would confirm a bearish outlook and prompt a 16% sell-off toward $0.063. However, if VET bulls reclaim $0.093, an 18% upswing seems likely.
Litecoin robust on-chain metrics could support upswing to record highs
Litecoin sustained the uptrend following support around $170. The descending parallel channel’s lower boundary support reinforced the level, leading to gains toward $200.
Tezos takes off while technical levels improve
Tezos had over the last two weeks danced within the confines of a ranging channel as illustrated on the four-hour chart. Last week’s dip embraced support at $3.8, giving way to the resumed uptrend. A break above the channel has validated XTZ’s bullish outlook.
Enjin confirms 65% bull rally
Enjin Coin has broken out of a bull flag, suggesting a 65% upswing on the horizon. Transactional data confirms stable support levels as opposed to minor supply barriers, supporting the bullish outlook. Addresses holding between 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 ENJ have increased by 4.5%, hinting at whale accumulation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.