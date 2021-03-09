- Swipe price is consolidating in a “cup and handle” pattern, which predicts an 80% upswing to $5.66.
- However, a decisive close above the neckline at $3.12 is necessary to kickstart this rally.
- Transactional data shows stable support barriers below the current price level and little to no resistance ahead for SXP.
Swipe price shows signs of a new bull rally as it approaches the end of a consolidation phase. However, SXP must breach a key supply barrier for the bullish thesis to hold true.
Swipe price on the verge of a breakout
Swipe price is traversing a bullish pattern known as cup and handle. SXP formed a series of lower lows followed by a series of higher lows between August 2020 and February 2021. This price action resulted in a “cup” portion of the technical formation, while the consolidation that followed this formed the “handle.”
The setup forecasts an 80% upswing, which is the distance between the right peak and the bottom of the cup and adding it to the neckline at $3.12. This target places SXP at $5.66.
SXP/USDT 3-day chart
Adding credence to this bullish thesis is IntotheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, which shows a concentration of “In the Money” buyers around the $2.65 level. Further, there is little to no resistance ahead. Hence, Swipe price shows a bullish bias that could result in a successful breach of the neckline followed by an 80% upswing.
Swipe IOMAP chart
While the overall outlook for Swipe price looks bullish, investors should note that the uptrend is dependent on the breach of the neckline. A failure to do so will result in a pullback to the immediate support at $2.73. A sudden spike in selling pressure could cause the altcoin to correct up to $2.53, where roughly 330 addresses hold about $18 million SXP here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano’s protocol moves closer to full decentralization while ADA price awaits for volatility to strike back. IOHK, the development company behind Cardano, announced that the network is 90% through the goal of having all blocks being created by community stake pools, putting an end to the federated nodes.
Enjin Coin Price Forecast: ENJ could take a breather before rallying 25%
Enjin coin price has gone parabolic in the last few days and could retrace 13% due to a sell signal presented by the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator. Now, ENJ could take a small breather before rallying another 25%. Enjin coin price shows massive buying activity, which has led to the creation of an interim all-time high at $1.95.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH eases ahead of the key hurdle to $2,000
Ethereum consolidates recent gains around $1,820, declining for the first time in five days, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the altcoin takes a U-turn from the highest level since February 22, also declining before the key $1,890-75 resistance area.
Stellar bulls need to cross the key $0.4370 hurdle for a 40% upside
XLM/USD takes the bids around $0.4190 as crypto traders clean their screens for Tuesday’s move. Even so, the Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) stays below the strong hurdle to the north comprising 21-day SMA and a falling trend line from February 13.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.