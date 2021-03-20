- Swipe price has confirmed a cup and handle formation, hinting at a 50% bull rally soon.
- Transactional data shows a combination of stable demand barriers with little to no resistance ahead.
- A breakdown of the $3.35 support level could threaten SXP’s optimistic outlook.
Swipe price shows a bullish bias which could propel the coin to new all-time highs.
Swipe price primed for a new all-time high
Swipe price action saw it slide from $3.79 to $1.8 and back to its starting point, creating a rounded bottom-like structure known as the “cup.” A similar price action followed as SXP retraced from $3.79 to $2.7 and then rose back to the supply barrier at $3.79, creating a “handle.”
The cup and handle formation forecasts a 52% upswing, determined by measuring the distance between the horizontal resistance and the bottom of the cup. Adding this distance to $3.79 puts Swipe price at $5.76, a new all-time high.
SXP/USDT 6-hour chart
Supporting the bullish outlook is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, which shows little to no resistance ahead for Swipe. Further, stable support at $3.35 harbors 1,650 addresses that previously purchased 23.19 million SXP here.
If SXP price were to dip in the short-term, investors in this region would absorb it.
Swipe GIOM chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, investors should note that a spike in bearish momentum resulting in a breakdown of the demand barrier at $3.35 could result in a 20% drop to $2.67.
GIOM cohorts reveal that 1,600 addresses hold nearly 39 million SXP tokens here. While this does invalidate the cup and handle formation, it doesn’t necessarily affect the bullish outlook for Swipe price as significant support levels are stacked below $2.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
