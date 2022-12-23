- Sushiswap price awaited preferred Federal Reserve inflation measure.
- SUSHI tanks as the Personal Consumption Expenditures data come in as expected.
- The upward revisions from the previous month confirm the Fed will step up its game, worsening outlook for cryptocurrencies.
Sushiswap (SUSHI) price tanks and defaults on the monthly S1 support level as bulls head for the exit. The sudden move comes on the last piece of economic data of the week, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, which by coincidence is the preferred inflation measure for the Federal Reserve (Fed). SUSHI bulls look to be throwing in the towel as inflation stands still and is not going further down. To make matters worse, the previous numbers got revised upwards, which means that the decline is even slower than initially thought, confirming that the Fed will hike interest rates more in 2023.
Sushiswap price set to hit $0.85
Sushiswap sees bulls set to forfeit on the monthly S1 support level as the PCE Deflator number out of the United States has not hinted at inflation easing. Instead, inflation looks not to be moving, confirming the Federal Reserve case to keep hiking at 50 basis points per meeting for at least half of 2023. This means another drag on equities and cryptocurrencies, while safe-haven assets as bonds become more attractive in terms of guaranteed returns.
Thus, SUSHI sees its hopes for $1.00 evaporating in this Friday trading session. As many traders are hitting the shops searching for that last Christmas gift, traders at their desks are looking for the right level to offload their remaining stakes in Sushiswap. Expect the sell-off to see a move towards $0.85 and start the last week of 2022 on a downbeat move.
SUSHI/USD daily chart
Should an upbeat move still occur instead, be aware that it might happen under very thin liquidity, and possibly, once the moves have happened, it will be very difficult to chase. The holy grail to get to is at $1.00, and if broken, $1.1 is the next best viable candidate for a take-profit. That would mean between 5% and 15% of gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bank of England deems crypto “too dangerous”, calls for regulations as market cap touches $770 billion
The crypto market is not making much headway when it comes to recovery since the FTX collapse. Consequently, the fear of volatility has intensified among authorities.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried receives bail approval for $250 million
Former FTX CEO is being investigated for fraud and illicit use of customer funds following extradition from the Bahamas. The bail conditions limit Sam Bankman-Fried to conduct transactions worth less than $1,000 at all times.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls vs. Bears - Last trade of the year
XRP price shows bears in control of the trend. Still, high-cap investors seem almost certain of a countertrend spike in the coming weeks. This thesis remains neutral but identifies how to engage in a bearish and bullish scenario.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: Investors on edge as bears aim for new all-time lows
Crypto.com price may be setting up for an end-of-the-year decline. CRO will need to display tremendous strength to alter the bearish bias.The bulls will need to hurdle the $0.063 barrier to launch a counterattack.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.