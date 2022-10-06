Do Kwon has 14 days to return his passport, according to a notice on a government website.
GoldenTree has invested about $5.2 million the SushiSwap governance token, the asset management giant said in a SushiSwap forum announcement on Wednesday.
The company, which has about $47 million in assets under management, said it it had been "following Sushi for a while" and with the start-up of its crypto-focused GoldenChain Asset Management arm, was "psyched to be more active in all things Sushi."
Sushi was created as a copy of Uniswap, with added liquidity mining and governance features. Although aiming to improve on the original, it has appeared to be falling behind competitors.
Still, GoldenTree said in its forum post that "Sushi had incredible potential."
"Although the community has certainly been through some tough challenges, we’ve been amazed at the resilience of both the core team and the community in the face of these speed bumps, as you all have continued to build and release top-tier products."
The announcement came just three days after a leadership change. On Monday, Sushi community members elected Jared Grey as CEO, transferring power within the decentralized exchange after months of realignment and controversy surrounding the protocol’s governance.
The election followed a year of organizational difficulties at Sushi. In September 2021, the de facto CEO and founding member, pseudonymous 0xMaki, left for an external advising position. In December, Chief Technology Officer Joseph Delong departed to serve in the same role at NFT (non-fungible token) lending platform Astaria.
The firm has been ratcheting up its commitment to crypto for more than a year. In July 2021, the company added an undisclosed amount of bitcoin to its balance sheet, and earlier this year, it introduced its new digital investment strategy, including GoldenChain and a team of what it referred to as "10 crypto natives" the forum post.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK hints at a sweep-the-lows event targeting $5.70
Chainlink price has been producing higher lows since June. The Volume Profile Indicator shows bears have regained control of the higher time frames. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $10, which could trigger an additional rally towards $12.
Bitcoin headed into recovery, rising above $20,000 as Whales begin reaccumulation
The crypto market has been in a suspended state for the last couple of months, and that effect does not seem to have gone away. Micro fluctuations do take place every now and then. However, on the macro time frame, crypto assets need a major boost.
Litecoin price could rally 20% in October, here's why
Litecoin price could take the cryptocurrency market by surprise as a bullish retaliation may unfold in the coming days. Litecoin, the digital silver akin to Bitcoin’s comparison to Gold, has been trading range bound throughout September near the mid $50 level.
European Parliament set to vote on MiCA text after EU Council's approval
The European Union has had its eyes on crypto regulation for a while now, and over the last couple of years, it has deepened its approach to the matter. One of the most crucial aspects of this regulation was the Markets in Crypto Assets framework.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.