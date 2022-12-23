Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 23:
Markets stay relatively calm early Friday as trading conditions remain subdued heading into the Christmas holiday. Germany's Bundesbank will release its monthly report during the European trading hours. In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, data for November. The University of Michigan's final revision to the December Consumer Confidence Index, November New Home Sales and Durable Goods data will also be featured in the US economic docket before the long weekend. Stock markets in the US will operate at usual hours but bond markets will close one hour earlier than usual. Both markets will be closed on Monday, December 26.
Pre-Christmas US Data Preview: Core PCE and Durable Goods may extend US Dollar retreat.
On Thursday, the BEA revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product growth for the third quarter to 3.2% from 2.9% in the previous estimate. The upbeat data helped the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals in the American session. Additionally, Wall Street's main indexes suffered heavy losses, helping the currency hold its ground as a safe haven. After having closed modestly higher on Thursday, the US Dollar Index moves sideways slightly below 104.50 in the European morning. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield extends its sideways grind at around 3.7% and US stock index futures trade little changed on the day.
EUR/USD registered small daily losses on Thursday but seems to have steadied slightly above 1.0600 early Friday.
GBP/USD dropped to its lowest level in more than three weeks below 1.2000 on Thursday as the risk-averse market environment weighed heavily on Pound Sterling. Following a late recovery, the pair managed to settle above 1.2000 on Friday.
USD/JPY closed virtually unchanged on Thursday near 132.50. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) in November edged higher to 3.8% in November, compared to the market expectation of 3.7%. This print, however, failed to trigger a noticeable reaction and the pair was last seen trading modestly higher on the day at 132.70.
Gold price declined sharply on Thursday on upbeat US growth data and closed below $1,800. XAU/USD recovers modestly early Friday but continues to trade below $1,800 for the time being.
Bitcoin struggles to find direction as it continues to move up and down in a narrow channel slightly below $17,000. Ethereum trades near $1,200 for the third straight day on Friday.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds near 1.0600 with eyes on Fed’s favorite inflation and US data
EUR/USD clings to mild gains near 1.0610 as the pair buyers retake control after a two-day losing streak. That said, the major currency pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s cautious mood, as well as the holiday season, during early Friday in Europe.
GBP/USD retreats from 21-HMA inside weekly falling wedge
GBP/USD steps back from intraday high of 1.2058 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair fails to defend the first daily gains in three inside a one-week-old bullish chart formation, namely falling wedge.
Gold braces for US PCE Inflation, Durable Goods Orders below $1,800
Gold price treads water around $1,795 as it struggles to defend the first daily gains in three during Friday’s sluggish trading. In doing so, the precious metal prints mild gains inside a bearish chart formation (discussed below), while waiting for the key US statistics.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.