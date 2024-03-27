- Sui price is up 30% this week with most gains registered on Wednesday with TVL going past $720 million.
- SUI could extend higher amid anticipation for the Sui Basecamp from April 10-11 in Paris, France.
- A break and close below $1.2806 support would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Looking at tokens built using the Move programming language, Sui (SUI) is an outlier, outperforming its peer Aptos (APT). While Sui price is up almost 20% in the past 24 hours, its counterpart on the Move code, Aptos, has dropped nearly 10%. Alongside the surge in price for SUI, the Layer 1 (L1) token’s total value locked (TVL) has also recorded a new all-time high (ATH).
Also Read: SUI bridged nearly $310 million in assets from Ethereum, exceeding all other blockchains combined
SUI TVL explodes past $720 million
Sui price has exploded, and with it, the TVL. Sui’s TVL recorded a new all-time high at $726 million. Notably, this momentous milestone has been achieved in a record less than a year since Mainnet launch.
SUI TVL
A rise in TVL, effectively representing a rise in capital locked into a protocol, shows a growing user base and increased capital inflows. It also points to greater trust and confidence in the concerned protocol as users find value in the protocol and are open to locking their assets with that protocol.
BREAKING: Sui has surpassed $700,000,000 in Total Value Locked (TVL), achieving this momentous milestone in under 11 months since Mainnet launch.— Sui (@SuiNetwork) March 27, 2024
Data via @blockvisionhq's https://t.co/RS6qLQSJ8Q. pic.twitter.com/xUSxkaVGpv
Meanwhile, the network is about two weeks from the Sui Basecamp, scheduled for April 10-11, 2024. Marking the inaugural global event for Web3 pioneers, the Sui Basecamp will bring together builders, developers, thought-leaders, and enterprises.
Register now for our inaugural global conference: Sui Basecamp!— Sui (@SuiNetwork) January 24, 2024
Join industry titans, leaders, and global enterprises that are shaping the future of Web3 on April 10-11 in Paris, France.
Buy your ticket now before prices increase: https://t.co/d8L5JgDo1X
Whether you're a Sui…
With the theme to inspire the future of Web3, the Sui Basecamp will see industry luminaries share insights on emerging technologies, key trends and the rise of Web3, with participants getting an opportunity to connect and participate in discussions.
SUI price could rally 50% ahead of Sui Basecamp
As long as the broader market continues to run, Sui price could continue with the gains until at least April 10, in line with the “buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news” situation. Based on the Fibonacci retracement indicator, enhanced gains could see the SUI price rise about 50% to $3.3140 level.
A candlestick close above $2.1900 on the three-day time frame would attract more buyers. Multiple technical indicators lean in favor of the upside, starting with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbing to signify rising momentum.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) histograms have also sustained a series of green bars, indicating growing bullish sentiment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator accentuates this, as it is about to record a bullish crossover above the signal line (orange band). The move would signal the beginning of yet another bullish cycle.
SUI/USDT 3-day chart
On the other hand, if traders cash in on the gains made so far, the Sui price could retract, potentially revisiting the 50% Fibonacci placeholder at $1.2806. A three-day candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, with the fall likely to extend to the $1.0000 psychological level.
Also Read: Altcoins that show strength during Bitcoin price decline: JUP, SEI, AVAX, GALA and Sui
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase to move users' assets fully on chain as Base sees a new high in TVL
Coinbase will store customers' USDC on Base as it plans to move its business on chain. Mixed reactions from the crypto community follow Coinbase's move to go fully on-chain. Base sees a new high in Total Value Locked as its team moves to reduce fees.
XRP ETF is likely to get approved before Ethereum: Valkyrie Funds CIO
Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) anticipation among traders has increased in the past few weeks, but the consensus on social media platform X is that an Ether ETF is likely to get rejected by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
Kucoin sees massive withdrawals after indictment by the US Justice Department
More than $1.1 billion have been withdrawn from crypto exchange Kucoin in the past hours. The US Department of Justice charges the founders of Kucoin for violating Anti-Money laundering laws.
Ethereum price ranges below $3,700 as debate over its security status reaches US Congress
Some US Congress members have asked Gary Gensler-led Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for answers on the security status of the largest altcoin, Ethereum (ETH).
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.