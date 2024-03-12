- Aptos network will unleash 24.84 million tokens to the market on March 13.
- The unlock represents 6.7% of Aptos’ circulating supply worth $334.13 million.
- Divergence seen in the development activity metric against price suggests a bearish outlook for the L2 token.
Aptos (APT) price suffered rejection from the peak of the market range at $14.55 on March 6, what came on the back of a broader market dump could become worse as the network readies for massive unlocks event.
Also Read: Aptos price nosedives 10% in February despite foundation's first-ever online hackathon
Aptos to unlock 24.84 million tokens
The Aptos ecosystem will offload 24.84 million APT tokens on March 13. Worth $334.13 million at current rates, the tokens will constitute 6.73% of the Aptos ecosystem’s circulating supply. Token allocations will go to core contributors, investors, the foundation and the community.
Most of these recipients are likely to cash in for early profit. Core contributors will receive the lion’s share of the allocations, followed by investors, at 11.88 million and 8.42 million APT tokens respectively.
APT Unlocks
Meanwhile, Aptos price is sitting on support due to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $12.79 in a market range measured from $6.32 to $14.55. Technical indicators suggest a further downside, as momentum. This is shown with the nose-diving Relative Strength Index (RSI). The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and the volume indicators are also flashing red, to show the bears are gaining ground.
If they have their way, Aptos price could drop, slipping below the immediate support at $12.79 before testing the most crucial Fibonacci retracement level of 61.8% at $11.41. In a dire case, the slump could extrapolate to the midpoint of the market range at $10.44. A break and close below this level would invalidate the big-picture bullish outlook.
APT/USDT 1-day chart
Onchain metrics supporting bearish outlook for Aptos price
Multiple on-chain metrics accentuate the bearish thesis for Aptos price, presented by the bearish divergences between development activity and price, as well as volume and price.
A drop in development activity relative to Aptos price between March 5 and 12 tilts the odds in favor of the downside, with the same outlook displayed by the volume indicator
APT Santiment: Price, development activity
On the flipside, if traders leverage the $12.79 level as a buying area, Aptos price could push north, potentially going as high as to fill the market range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Meme coin season ends abruptly, whales prepare to dump Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and PEPE
Large wallet investors, known as whales, are transferring their meme coin holdings to centralized exchange wallets. Specifically, three meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), PEPE, and Dogecoin (DOGE), have seen a spike in exchange transfers.
Ethereum Layer 2 tokens dip as Dencun Hard Fork looms: MATIC, IMX, OP, ARB, MNT see sharp corrections
Prices of Ethereum Layer 2 tokens are declining sharply on Tuesday, ahead of Ethereum’s Dencun Upgrade lined up for Wednesday. The upgrade is expected to reduce the transaction cost for Layer 2 tokens that scale the Ethereum network.
XRP price hits new 2024 peak alongside Coinbase filing that reveals contradictory SEC stance on digital assets
XRP price climbed to $0.7440 on Monday, a new year-to-date high. Coinbase filing shows SEC’s contradicting statements on digital assets in the Ripple lawsuit and Hinman speech.
Bitcoin cleared $70,000 and Ethereum, $4,000: What’s next for crypto?
The cryptocurrency bull rally that started in January 2023 is going strong, with Bitcoin clearing old all-time highs (ATH) at $69,000 and Ethereum clearing the $4,000 psychological level.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates an increase to $100,000, but when?
Bitcoin price set up a new all-time high of $69,210 on March 5 on the BitStamp exchange. BTC volatility seems to have dried up, leaving it consolidating above the $61,782 support level.