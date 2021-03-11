Stellar Price Forecast: XLM breaks key support line but bears need validation from 50-day SMA

- XLM/USD stays depressed after reversing from 21-day SMA the previous day.
- Weak RSI, bearish MACD suggest further downside, two-month-old horizontal line adds to the upside barriers.
Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) stays depressed around $0.4070, down 0.50% intraday, during the initial trading on Thursday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair extends the previous day’s pullback, also breaking an ascending trend line from early January, amid easing RSI.
Given the bearish MACD also joins the aforementioned catalysts favoring the XLM/USD sellers, the quote is likely to decline further towards a 50-day SMA level of $0.3940.
Should the short-term downward trajectory stretch below the key SMA support, monthly bottom surrounding $0.3850 and the late-February low near $0.3160 will be important to watch.
On the contrary, corrective pullback beyond the support-turned-resistance, at $0.4120 now, will not only have to cross the 21-day SMA level of $0.4261 but also keep XLM/USD strong beyond a horizontal area from January 06 to recall the buyers.
Following that, $0.5100 and the previous month’s peak surrounding 0.6085 should lure the XLM/USD bulls.
XLM/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto risk appetite returns as Bitcoin cuts through $55,000
The cryptocurrency market has been sluggish over the past couple of weeks apart from selected altcoins which have continued to post double-digit gains, such as Enjin Coin (ENJ).
Ripple and Youtube will work together against XRP scams
Back in 2020, Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, sued Youtube because the platform wasn't enforcing its own rules against fake accounts conducting fake XRP giveaways.
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM seeks 30% upswing if it can pass key barrier
Cosmos has been trading sideways for the past two weeks. The digital asset is trading between two key levels that will determine the price action of ATOM for the next month.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon explodes to new all-time highs ahead of Coinbase listing
Matic Network, most recently rebranded to Polygon will be listed on Coinbase alongside Skale and Sushi. Coinbase Ventures actually own MATIC tokens from a 2019 investment but stated that it doesn't plan to sell for the foreseeable future.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.