Stellar price action has consolidated within a triangle chart pattern that is now at its apex.

XLM could lose more than 7% to slide below the 200-day EMA support at $0.1127.

Momentum indicators suggest a downtrend despite growing social dominance and social volume.

Stellar (XLM) token has indicated strong volatility over the last few months, with the price action consolidating within a triangle pattern. As the technical formation fills up, XLM is likely to break below from a technical standpoint, despite social metrics indicating growing popularity.

Stellar price eyes possible losses

Stellar (XLM) price lacks directional bias, as it fills up a rather neutral technical formation. Normally, when the price fits within this chart pattern, investors must wait for a decisive break out before they can take positions. From a technical standpoint, XLM could break below the lower boundary of the triangle soon.

Currently, the Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) remain critical for Stellar price, which sits atop the 100-day EMA at $0.1203 for support while it confronts the 50-day EMA at $0.1257. The Relative Strength Index is nose-diving, hinting at falling momentum that could see XLM flip the 100-day EMA at $0.1203 into a resistance level, before breaking below the lower boundary of the triangle. A decisive daily candlestick close below the 200-day EMA at $0.1127 would confirm the downtrend for the short term.

Notably, the RSI had just signaled a call to sell when it crossed below the signal line (yellow) band. This could increase the odds for the downside if traders heed.

Conversely, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) continues to show promise. Over the last nine trading sessions, its histogram bars have steadily edged toward the positive region while maintaining their green tone. This points to more bulls flocking the scene, likely to inspire a new wave of bullish momentum to steer Stellar price.

For confirmation, Stellar price must break out from under the suppression of the upper boundary of the chart pattern and record a decisive daily candlestick close above $0.1389. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend to the psychological $0.1600.

XLM growing social metrics

On-chain metrics from Santiment behavior aggregator tilt the scale further in favor of bulls, showing that social dominance and social metrics for XLM have recently found a pivot and are rising.

A rise in social dominance means the share or percentage of the coin’s mentions on crypto-based social media is increasing, relative to a pool of over 50 of the most popular projects on social media. In the same way, social volume metrics point to the amount of mentions of the coin on more than 1000 crypto-related social media channels.

With the two social metrics mirroring the token’s impressions, it tends to translate into bullish momentum, thereby favoring the upside.

