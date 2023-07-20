Share:

XLM price is presently trading at $0.155 after hitting the intra-day highs of $0.167.

The Sharpe Ratio at a three-month high suggests that risk-adjusted returns are high for XLM holders.

However, skepticism still runs in their system as the overall sentiment is still negative in the Stellar community, improving slowly but consistently.

XLM price is still leading the crypto market with its gains days after the initial result of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit. While the development had a bullish impact on the entire crypto market, there are two reasons why Stellar Lumens, of all the cryptocurrencies, is noting gains more than others.

XLM price continues to rise

XLM price has seen another 20% rise over the past 24 hours, bringing the trading price to $0.155 at the time of writing. The rally helped in recovering the corrections the altcoin faced over the past week.

XLM price continues to post double-digit gains almost seven days after the initial outcome of the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. One of the reasons is that they are both the biggest payment processors in the crypto market. And secondly, Stellar Lumens was founded by Ripple's co-founder, Jed McCaleb, who also co-founded the infamous Mt. Gox crypto exchange.

Hence, XLM price is still rising, with its Sharpe Ratio hitting a three-month high this week.

Sharpe Ratio represents the risk premium of an investment versus a safe asset such as Bitcoin. This risk premium currently stands at 4.55 at the moment for Stellar Lumens, which is a certain confidence booster for the XLM community.

This is visible in their overall sentiment as well, which has improved significantly over the past month. Although there is still some skepticism in their system due to the recent correction, by and large, the XLM community is rising out of its bearishness.

This could prove to be an advantage for XLM price going forward as not only can it help in the increase in the value of the asset but also prevent any severe correction as the altcoin recently observed.