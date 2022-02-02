Solana price sets the stage for 27% crash as SOL bulls hit a dead end

- Solana price is approaching a massive resistance area, suggesting the end of the line for bulls.
- Investors can expect SOL to retrace 27% to the daily demand zone, extending from $78.76 to $65.91.
- A daily candlestick close above $144.70 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Solana price has been quick to recover from the crash seen on January 20 and January 22. Since then bulls have made a comeback and SOL has recuperated most of its losses, the existence of tough resistence up ahead, however, suggests the uptrend is about to end and reverse.
Solana price to pull a 180
Solana price has seen a 40% ascent over the past eight days and is currently hovering below the resistance barrier, extending from $115.51 to $144.70. This barrier is known as a bearish breaker and formed after SOL breached a previously formed demand zone.
Any move that pushes Solana price to reenter this flipped demand zone will face massive selling pressure from underwater investors, making it an excellent spot to go short. Investors can short SOL at $115 and expect a 27% crash to retest the demand zone, extending from $65.91 to $78.75.
Market participants can book profits at or just above $78.75, which will yield them a gain of at least 27%.
There is a chance that bears could trigger a crash just before SOL retests the breaker’s lower limit at $115.51 and investors should watch out for a sudden spike in selling pressure for signs such a capitualtion is beginning.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
While the existence of the breaker supports a bearish outlook, a sudden spike in buying pressure that pushes Solana price to post a daily candlestick close above $144.70 will create a higher high that may change the outlook.
This development will skew the odds in the bulls’ favor and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a situation, investors can expect Solana price to continue heading higher and tag the $174.37 weekly resistance barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price upside capped at $1.26 as ADA recovers recent losses
Cardano price is seeing a good recovery rate as it rallied 20% over the past ten days. Technical and transaction data show that the upside for ADA is capped at $1.26. A daily candlestick close below $1 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger further losses.
Bitcoin options traders appear bearish and lack confidence in placing directional bets
Bitcoin options data suggest that traders are currently bearish and hesitant in betting on the leading cryptocurrency’s next directional moves. Investors have not been this long-term bearish since the May 2021 crash when over 50% of BTC value was wiped out.
Solana Labs launches new payments protocol for e-commerce as SOL projects major upswing
Solana Labs has recently introduced a new payments protocol, Solana Pay, to allow merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies directly from consumers. Solana Pay will accept USDC, SOL and other tokens on the Solana blockchain.
Binance Coin price coils up before BNB rallies 20%
Binance Coin price saw a massive flash crash between January 20 and January 22, which was a result of the crypto market crash. While many altcoins have recovered after this slump, BNB has coiled up for the last ten days, suggesting that a massive bounce is on its way.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.