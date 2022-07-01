- Solana price prints an anomalous candlestick on the monthly settlement.
- SOL price has seen an uptick in volume.
- Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach above $45.
Solana price prompts investors to keep their eyes on the centralized smart contract token as the SOL price has been notorious for displaying mixed signals prior to pivotal turns in the market.
Solana price has smart money influences
Solana price could be attempting to fool traders once again. On June 30, 2022, the centralized Ethereum killer printed a questionable monthly candlestick. The bearish engulfing candle shows subtle signs of bullish influence as the SOL price settled at $33.76, 30% above the low marked $25.86, yet 27% below June’s high at $46.12. The candlestick also presents an extreme influx in transactions on the Volume Profile indicator. This anomaly provokes the idea that something significant will occur for the Solana price in the coming months.
Solana price tricked bullish traders once before in September of 2021. A bullish candlestick was printed with large amounts of volume. However, the settling price at $141 was marked 34% below the monthly high at $216 and only 30% above the monthly low at $105.89. Four months later, in January 2022, after minimal gains and a stalemate price action, the Solana price finally saw the repercussions of the anomalous monthly candlestick. The bears flexed a 60% liquidation into $80, wiping out all of the profits since September 2021.
SOL/USDT 1-Month Chart
There is no question that smart money likes to operate on large timeframes. Being able to hunt for subtle cues on monthly and yearly charts can provide context to when a market’s behavior might change. As far as the Solana price is concerned, traders should not get overly confident. Yes, we are still in a bear market across the board unless Bitcoin can breach $23,500. However, things can change rapidly, so it is best to keep an eye on the anomalous cues that some of the more popular digital tokens may present in the coming weeks.
Invalidation for the bearish downtrend on Solana price is a breach above $45. If the bulls can hurdle this boundary, they could induce a rally towards $90, resulting in a 150% increase from the current Solana price. On the contrary, if the bulls do not show up to support the $35 barrier soon, the SOL price could continue falling to $20, resulting in an additional 40% loss.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.
Key price levels to watch out as Ethereum enters Q3 in a negative posture
Ethereum (ETH) price has been clawing back losses at the start of the trading day, but attempts have been cut short quite quickly after Europe opened, and saw equities dragged to the downside.
XRP price primed for a big move as Ripple expands to New Zealand
Airwallex, a leading financial services platform, expanded its payment services to New Zealand. The fintech firm joined RippleNet in 2017 and offers services to businesses as a substitute for conventional banks.
DeFi traders must consider these resistance levels before trading Compound’s COMP price
COMP price is consolidating in a tight range, trying to establish a directional bias after a quick recovery rally. Depending on which camp wins, COMP is likely to head in that direction. However, judging by the market structure, a pullback seems likely.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.