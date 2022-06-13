Solana Price Prediction: Despite recent crash, SOL could drop another 36%

- Solana price is suspended between the weekly support level at $24.52 and the weekly resistance level at $47.43.
- A 20% crash seems likely; a breakdown could see SOL revisit the $19 foothold.
- A weekly candlestick close above $47.43 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Solana price has been on a freefall since April 4 and has produced not one but nine weekly consecutive down candlesticks. With the crypto market looking as bearish as ever, investors can expect more bleeding.
Solana price continues to nosedive
Solana price has dropped roughly 88% from its all-time high at $261.51. This downswing was a result of multiple reasons with the most recent being the LUNA crash. So far, SOL has crashed 20% over the last week and is currently trading between the $47.43 resistance barrier and the $24.52 support level.
Due to the lack of immediate footholds, the likelihood of a further crash in Solana price is high. Investors can expect a 20% drop to $24.52. While this barrier is a significant one, market makers or smart money might push SOL to $19 to collect the sell stops.
In total, Solana price could shed 36% from the weekly open at $30.53 before buyers step in and scoop the altcoin at a discount.
SOL/USDT 1-week chart
While things are looking extremely bearish for the crypto market, including Solana price, a resurgence of buying pressure could alleviate the selling pressure. If SOL produces a weekly candlestick close above $47.43, it will denote a bullish engulfing move and invalidate the bearish thesis.
In such a case, Solana price might attempt a minor rally to retest the $77.66 resistance barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
