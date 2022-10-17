- Solana price shows 80% of traders went long during October prior to a 16% decline.
- Solana price: multiple reasons to watch out for sidelined bears as they may be enticed to enter the market soon.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis comes from a break above $33.11.
Solana price is attempting s bullish retaliation since last weekend's 8% decline. Still, caution should be applied as the uptrend is not guaranteed.
Solana price may decline further
Solana price shows reasons to believe in additional sell-offs in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 16% decline since October 10. Interestingly enough, on the same day, CoinGlass's Long-Short Ratio indicator showed the largest skew in over a month. According to the indicator, nearly eight of every ten traders opened a long position during the period.
CoinGlass's Long vs. Short Ratio Indicator
Since the initial decline, the Volume Profile indicator has not shown comparable demand amongst buyers with regard to the bears’ previously induced decline. Thus, It is likely that bulls are still trapped in a losing position and holding on to the centralized smart token may become problematic.
Solana currently auctions at $30.99 as the bulls have produced a ramping-like pattern to start their fight-back after the 8% weekend decline. The move south was catalyzed after the 8-day Exponential Moving Average was rejected. The bulls have breached the 8-day but have yet to test it for support.
SOL USDT 12-Hour Chart
The Relative Strength Index is now in justifiable territory for sidelined bears to enter after falling slightly into oversold conditions during the weekend. Additionally, there is a bearish divergence between the current price and the Thursday night high at $31.81. If the market is genuinely bearish, sell signals should start presenting between $30 and $31.50. A bearish target could be the 2020 liquidity levels near $20, resulting in a 35% decline.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis would come from a breach of the October 10 high at $33.11. If the bulls manage to tag the invalidation level, another uptrend rally targeting $44 liquidity levels stands a fair chance of occurring. Such a move would result in a 19% increase from the current Solana price level.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Solana, analyzing key levels of interest in the market - FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink ready to break the internet, is CCIP a global open-source standard?
Chainlink is one of the top three altcoins according to proponents and analysts who evaluated the altcoin and its Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). Jon Melillo, a crypto analyst and trader revealed his bullish outlook on Chainlink.
Litecoin price poised for a volatility burst with a 14% bullish move
Litecoin price is in the green, as is the case with most cryptocurrencies on Monday. The bullish turnaround to $51.92 comes several days after LTC validated a symmetrical triangle breakout to $48.38. All eyes are now fixated on its ability to close the gap to $53.00. A 14.13% bullish move could stem from this breakout point and propel Litecoin price to $60.61.
Ripple price action not able to enjoy calm waters as indicator points south
XRP dropped over 1% intraday as traders placed short-term bets this morning. After a volatile few sessions last week, the XRP has faded below $0.48, and the RSI has followed suit. Given the RSI was overbought at the beginning of October, and remains elevated, it has more room to fall until it hits oversold and a potential turnaround is triggered.
Ethereum price action could jump in a calm week
ETH has seen a strong recovery that started on Sunday after the dust settled following the events of last week. Additionally, a lack of big catalyzing events on the data front this week suggests a window of calmness may open up for markets.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.