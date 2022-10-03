Combining these factors , a scalp for short-term gains may be too risky for most investors. Thus this thesis remains bearish until the $38 level is breached. If the level is tagged, a challenge of the August high near $48 stands a fair chance of occurring. The bullish scenario would result in a 50% increase from the current Solana price.

Solana currently auctions at $32.95. The price has hurdled back into supportive terrain on the Relative Strength Index after losing grounds twice since May 2022. The volume profile indicator still dictates the bears are in control based on the large uptick accompanied by the largest bearish candle produced on May 10. The bulls not have not yet produced a retaliation of equal or more value for sidelined investors to consider supporting.

Solana price might be headed for another round of liquidity hunts with bearish targets near the summer lows at $25. Currently, the SOL price is witnessing a stalemate near the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. A spike in prices could result from the compression but is likely capped under the $38 price level based on the strength of previous bearish candles.

