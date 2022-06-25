- Solana price witnessed a massive rally after the Etehreum-killer announced the launch of a Web3 mobile phone, Saga.
- The modified mobile handset will have a specialty crypto wallet function and a software development kit for Web3 programs.
- Analysts remain bullish on Solana price, eye return to $45 level.
Solana network announced the launch of its mobile phone, Saga, an Android. The phone marks Solana’s foray into mobile-focused growth in the Web3 ecosystem. The Ethereum-killer’s announcement has fueled a bullish sentiment among holders.
Solana Labs announces development of Web3 mobile phone
The Solana network, considered one of the leading competitors of the largest altcoin Ethereum, is launching its own mobile phone called “Saga.” The Android handset’s key blockchain stakeholder is Solana Labs.
Solana Labs is modifying an OSOM handset with specialty crypto wallet functions and adding a Solana Mobile Stack (SMS) development kit for decentralized applications, Web3 programs. Solana Labs announced the launch of the phone in a conference last week, and it triggered a bullish sentiment among holders.
Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana Labs said that the mobile phone would cost about $1,000 and will be available for delivery in early 2023. Solana has moved on to mobile-focused growth and “Solana Pay” will be integrated to enable on-chain payments.
Analysts believe Solana price uptrend could continue
Analysts have evaluated the Solana price chart and predicted a continuation of the Ethereum-killer’s uptrend. Brian Bollinger, a crypto analyst argues that MACD indicator slope is rising and this indicates growth in underlying bullishness. There is an increase in interest in long positions in Solana and the altcoin could continue its uptrend. The next resistance for Solana price is at $48 level.
SOL-USDT price chart
FXStreet analysts believe Solana price presents an excellent opportunity for traders. For more information and price targets for the Ethereum-killer Solana, watch this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why LUNA traders do not have to be in the market all the time
Terra (LUNA) price action has slipped below a critical level outlined a few days ago. As price action moves start to get smaller, a big move is set to happen, but it is very cloudy to see where that move will be going.
SEC vs. Ripple case, two key decisions awaited by XRP holders
XRP holders are awaiting key decisions in the SEC vs. Ripple case. Experts believe judge Sarah Netburn could rule on the two key decisions in the lawsuit against payment giant Ripple.
MATIC price explodes as Polygon achieves Carbon neutrality
MATIC’s purchase of carbon credits through KlimaDAO partnership represented 104,794 tonnes of greenhouse gasses, equivalent to the Ethereum scaling solution’s debt since 2019. Carbon neutrality has fueled a bullish sentiment among traders and
Things have suddenly changed for the Shiba Inu price, is the bottom in?
Shiba Inu price may have bottomed but this can only be confirmed if the current rally persists. Traders should be aware of several factors. Shiba Inu price has suddenly changed as the bulls have printed a significantly large bullish engulfing candle on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.