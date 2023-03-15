Solana price back under pressure as the fun fair for bulls is over with a 25% drop nearby

- Solana price jumped 7% intraday on Tuesday on the back of big brother Bitcoin scaling higher.
- SOL has bulls under pressure as the sentiment is turning quickly with Bitcoin price going nowhere.
- As profit-taking gets underway, a breach of the supportive trend line in this rally could have bulls on the ropes with a 25% nosedive move.
Solana (SOL) was nearing one of its best-performing days of the year on Tuesday as the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was dragging the whole industry to the upside. With Bitcoin bulls being unleashed, altcoins could spin off the favourable tailwind and trade higher as well. Unfortunately, plenty of profit got erased in the last hours of the trading session from Tuesday, making it a less productive day than it could have been. The risk of more profit-taking to come is front and center as bulls are getting squeezed.
Solana price set to challenge the low of March
Solana price has printed some solid gains these past few days on the back of the Fed and US Treasury stepping up its game and containing the risk of a US bank defaulting. With the dust settling now, plenty of profit-taking is underway in the price action. Bulls are getting squeezed against a key supportive trend line, and it could spell mayhem if it breaks.
SOL is thus at risk of a sharp decline with only one level to mention that could halt or slow down the falling knife. That level is $18.66 and bears around a 12% loss. In case big brother Bitcoin starts to sell off sharply as well, expect to see a similar acceleration in SOL with price action quickly residing near $16 and with a 25% loss.
SOL/USD 4H-chart
A bear trap would be ideal to get price action in SOL shooting through that red descending trend line and start to attack that heavy level near $23. At that area both the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are nearby with the monthly pivot in the middle. If bulls can trash that area and plant a bullish flag, $26 with a 25% gain is bankable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
