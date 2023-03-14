Solana price could crash 21% if this accumulation pattern breaks

- Solana price risks falling 21% if bullish momentum wanes.
- SOL could drop below the $19.18 support level before shedding more value for investors.
- A daily candlestick close above the 50-day EMA at $21.08 could invalidate the bearish thesis.
Solana price (SOL) has been trading with a bullish bias since March 10 as investors took advantage of the dip to buy SOL at a discount. The token’s price action is defined by higher highs and higher lows, which climaxed as new hope entered the market after days of crises involving Silvergate Capital, Signature, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Circle’s USDC stablecoin.
Solana price rally loses steam
Solana price rally is losing steam as SOL battles the immediate resistance at $20.33, in a fight that has lasted for three consecutive days. With an intra-day high of $20.68, the token was facing rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $21.08. Notably, this roadblock has stunted SOL since March 2.
As buyer momentum wears off, Solana price could shrink below the ascending trendline, exposing SOL to a cliff. As a result, the altcoin could shed most of the gains made during the weekend, starting with a retracement to the $19.18 support level before nosediving further.
As excitement about the US regulators’ intervention in the Signature and SVB bank crises continues to wear out, the crypto market is bound to experience a trend reversal from the brief uptrend seen across the market, starting with Bitcoin (BTC). Likewise, Solana price could head lower to the $17.36 support level or, in the worst-case scenario, tag the $15.59 support level where the latest bull run started.
Such a move would constitute a 21.80% drop from current levels.
SOL/USDT 12-hour chart
On the upside, if buyers increase their presence in the market and manage their selling appetite, Solana price could head for more gains while maintaining above the trendline. In this respect, a decisive daily candlestick close above the 50-day EMA at $21.08 would invalidate the bearish narrative.
If buyer ambition remains intact above the 50-day EMA, Solana price could flip this barrier into a support level and use it to target the 100-day EMA at $21.26, or in highly ambitious cases, tag the $24.59 resistance level last visited on February 22. Such a move would denote a 29.26% increase from the current price.
Considering the upward trajectory of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and its price strength at 52, there is still probably more ground to cover to the upside. Nevertheless, given that there are not enough significant positive catalysts in the market at the moment, a rally north could ultimately be extremely difficult for bulls to muster.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
Solana price could crash 21% if this accumulation pattern breaks
Solana price (SOL) has been trading with a bullish bias since March 10 as investors took advantage of the dip to buy SOL at a discount. The token’s price action is defined by higher highs and higher lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bullish momentum fades for BTC and ETH, XRP suffers SVB woes
Bitcoin price (BTC) is at crossroads after flipping key resistance levels into support, but now the bullish momentum is wearing out. After finding a pivot and scaling a northward attack, the flagship crypto was on course to break out of a months-long consolidation zone.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.