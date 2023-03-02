Share:

From TMS Network (TMSN)'s launch?

When one cryptocurrency experiences growth, it can have a domino effect on the rest of the industry. In fact, Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are currently experiencing this phenomenon as the TMS Network (TMSN) token enters its second stage of presale.

So, what is so special about TMS Network’s (TMS) presale that it could have huge implications for Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL)? Read on to find out the scoop.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a crypto provider that focuses on empowering other blockchain networks to grow with unlimited scalability. Scalability is a common problem that cryptocurrencies face, as rising demands can overload networks, and this can be a serious red flag for investors. Polygon (MATIC) prevents this from happening, and whilst scalability might not be too glamorous, it’s a truly essential element of the crypto industry.

TMS Network (TMSN) specializes in a completely different area of the crypto industry, so it’s unlikely that their presale will have a detrimental impact on the value of Polygon (MATIC). In fact, TMS Network (TMSN) will give rise to many new opportunities for crypto providers, so their presale could actually bring great business to Polygon (MATIC) as tokens begin to scale.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on another key challenge that the crypto industry faces - sustainability and efficiency. Solana (SOL) uses its own in-house PoH (Proof of History) protocol, which is based on the energy-efficient PoS (Proof of Stake) protocol of tokens such as Ethereum (ETH). However, unlike PoS protocols, PoH can authorize blockchain activity in real-time, and this results in Solana (SOL) seeing transaction rates of up to 65,000 TPS!

Solana (SOL) is not currently supported by TMS Network (TMSN), but if such a partnership is arises, it could have a very positive impact on the value of Solana (SOL). However, TMS Network (TMSN) in its current state is unlikely to have a huge effect on Solana (SOL). The platform does represent a new era of innovation much like Solana (SOL) so growth could be pending, but until the presale is complete, Solana (SOL) is likely to just remain stable.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized investment platform, designed specifically to unify crypto, CFDs, equities, FX, and other digital assets into a single trade point. Transactions on the platform are subject to very low fees and extraordinarily fast speeds, and this alone has allowed TMS Network (TMSN) to stand out from other investment platforms. However, it’s the education-first approach of TMS Network (TMSN) that has truly set it aside from the rest.

TMS Network (TMSN) investors can access free educational resources to inform their investment strategies, complemented by access to AI trading bots, advanced blockchain analytics, and social trading communities. TMS Network (TMSN) has even promised investors the right to vote on the future of $TMSN and combined with its education-first approach, TMS Network (TMSN) is setting a new standard for future-proof investment platforms.

Final thoughts

Overall, TMS Network (TMSN) is setting up to be 2023’s biggest player in terms of investment platforms, and whilst this is not directly related to the services of Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL), investors in these latter tokens could still benefit from TMS Network (TMSN). TMS Network (TMSN) represents a new era in crypto innovation, and as fellow innovation leaders, Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) could experience second-hand growth.

The first stage of TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale sold out rapidly resulting in its current value of $0.025, and the second stage is set to be even more successful. So, don’t wait around to do your research on TMS Network (TMSN) - get familiar and invested in the token before you end up having to wait for the third presale wave!

