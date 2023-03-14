Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana and Ripple – European Wrap 14 March

Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins. However, by the end of the week, there were assurances that the Federal Reserve would make affected investors whole, which instilled confidence and catalyzed this recovery rally.
Solana price could crash 21% if this accumulation pattern breaks
Solana price (SOL) has been trading with a bullish bias since March 10 as investors took advantage of the dip to buy SOL at a discount. The token’s price action is defined by higher highs and higher lows, which climaxed as new hope entered the market after days of crises involving Silvergate Capital, Signature, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and Circle’s USDC stablecoin.
XRP price fails to follow Bitcoin and Ethereum rally, now US CPI could trigger Ripple bears to make a comeback
Ripple (XRP) price action is sliding lower, already 1% in the red on Tuesday, and bulls are unable to halt the current fade from sliding below a pivotal support level. On Monday, FXStreet warned that any gains or recovery could be very short-lived as markets underwent a seismic shift with the bond market leading the way. Markets have changed their belief in just a few trading hours from rate hikes and pivotal levels to no more hikes and possibly even cuts from the Federal Reserve in the coming months as traders fret that the current crisis might be a throwback to 2008.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bullish momentum fades for BTC and ETH, XRP suffers SVB woes
Bitcoin price (BTC) is at crossroads after flipping key resistance levels into support, but now the bullish momentum is wearing out. After finding a pivot and scaling a northward attack, the flagship crypto was on course to break out of a months-long consolidation zone.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.