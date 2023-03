Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba & Solana – American Wrap 8 March

Solana (SOL) price is tanking roughly 7% this Wednesday with an acceleration in the US trading session. The decline has brought price action in SOL at $18.66, a crucial level marked up from the steep inclination from January 14. Expect this level to either trigger a bounce, or else be the start of a bear market in case sellers are able to take over the stick from bulls. Such a scenario would start a descent that could bear 40% of devaluation for Solana.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is seeing bulls getting unleashed as SHIB proves to be an outlier in this selloff Wednesday for alt-coins. From a technical point of view, the turnaround was projected and is setting sail for $0.00001225 or a 10% upswing. Another leg higher will depend on more altcoins seeing a similar turnaround and morale amongst bulls getting a boost.

The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified in front of the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday, where he gave some clues to the markets in terms of interest rate hikes going forward. As Powell stated that there had been little evidence of disinflation in the core services, and the market reacted negatively.

