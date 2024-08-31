Solana Breakpoint, a conference that brings the SOL community together to discuss the latest developments in Web3 is lined up for September.

The 2024 event will take place in Singapore, between September 20 and 21.

Solana trades at $136.05 early on Saturday, erasing nearly 11% of its value in the last seven days.

Solana holders are gearing up for Breakpoint Conference, scheduled for September 20 and 21 in Singapore. SOL holders have their eyes peeled for the event as it brings together developers and the community of web3 projects on the Solana chain.

Solana ranges close to $140 ahead of key event

Solana trades at $136.05, early on August 31, at the time of writing. The token of the smart contract network could extend losses by nearly 5% to sweep liquidity at the support at $130. This is a key support level for the altcoin.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows red histogram bars under the neutral line. SOL could extend losses into the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $119.06 and $125.61.

SOL/USDT daily chart

If Solana sees a daily candlestick close above key resistance at $148, it could invalidate the bearish thesis and SOL could extend gains to $160. This marks the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the March 18 top of $210.18 to the August 5 low of $110.

Analysts expect Solana Breakpoint 2024 to serve as a catalyst for the bull run. A similar outcome as 2023 is expected, even if the meme coin engine that is the SOL chain, may have run out of steam. While meme coins led gains in the first half of 2024, their performance is eclipsed by other sectors and it is likely that traders have turned cautious in response to macroeconomic events.