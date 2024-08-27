PayPal stablecoin PYUSD reaches a $1 billion market capitalization after expanding to Solana from Ethereum in May .

Solana-based PYUSD has a market share of 64% against Ethereum’s 36%.

Solana hovers around $160 on Tuesday, nearly unchanged on the day.

Solana-based PayPal stablecoin (PYUSD) has exceeded the $1 billion threshold in market capitalization, supporting the Solana network’s on-chain activity and demand. Solana’s native token SOL price hasn’t moved following the news and it is trading broadly unchanged on Tuesday at around $160.

Demand for Solana-based PYUSD drives stablecoin to $1 billion

PayPal launched its stablecoin on Ethereum in August 2023 and expanded PYUSD to the Solana chain in May 2024. PYUSD is backed by liquid assets and redeemable 1:1 with US Dollars. Solana announced in an official tweet on Monday that PYUSD market capitalization surged to $1 billion. The SOL network accounts for 64% of the stablecoin’s market share.

PYUSD Market Cap

PYUSD crossing the $1 billion market cap is a key milestone for traders since stablecoin represents fiat on/off-ramp for traders. Retail demand is represented by stablecoin market share on the Solana chain.

Solana network is the primary chain for PYUSD with token incentives that boost the asset’s adoption in DeFi protocols like Kamino Finance and Syndica.io.

PYUSD distribution per Artemis data

Data from crypto intelligence tracker Artemis shows that PYUSD supply moves within the Solana network at a fraction of Ether’s cost. The median transaction fee for peer-to-peer PYUSD transfers is a tenth of a cent on Solana.

Solana could be poised for double-digit gains

Solana is in a long-term upward trend, hovering close to $160. SOL trades at $156.92 at the time of writing, and the altcoin could extend its gains by 11.75% to $175.39, a key resistance level for Solana as it aligns with the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $172.91 and $175.39.

Before reaching the FVG, SOL faces resistance at $160.09, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from its March 18 top of $210.18 to the August 5 low of $110.

The momentum indicators Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) support the bullish thesis for SOL. RSI reads 55.48, signaling strength in SOL’s price trend. MACD shows green histogram bars above the neutral line, this implies the underlying positive momentum in Solana’s price trend, on the daily timeframe.

SOL/USDT daily chart

In the event of a correction in the altcoin’s price, Solana could find support in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) extending between $154.08 and $155.25.