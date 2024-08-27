- PayPal stablecoin PYUSD reaches a $1 billion market capitalization after expanding to Solana from Ethereum in May .
- Solana-based PYUSD has a market share of 64% against Ethereum’s 36%.
- Solana hovers around $160 on Tuesday, nearly unchanged on the day.
Solana-based PayPal stablecoin (PYUSD) has exceeded the $1 billion threshold in market capitalization, supporting the Solana network’s on-chain activity and demand. Solana’s native token SOL price hasn’t moved following the news and it is trading broadly unchanged on Tuesday at around $160.
Demand for Solana-based PYUSD drives stablecoin to $1 billion
PayPal launched its stablecoin on Ethereum in August 2023 and expanded PYUSD to the Solana chain in May 2024. PYUSD is backed by liquid assets and redeemable 1:1 with US Dollars. Solana announced in an official tweet on Monday that PYUSD market capitalization surged to $1 billion. The SOL network accounts for 64% of the stablecoin’s market share.
PYUSD Market Cap
PYUSD crossing the $1 billion market cap is a key milestone for traders since stablecoin represents fiat on/off-ramp for traders. Retail demand is represented by stablecoin market share on the Solana chain.
Solana network is the primary chain for PYUSD with token incentives that boost the asset’s adoption in DeFi protocols like Kamino Finance and Syndica.io.
PYUSD distribution per Artemis data
Data from crypto intelligence tracker Artemis shows that PYUSD supply moves within the Solana network at a fraction of Ether’s cost. The median transaction fee for peer-to-peer PYUSD transfers is a tenth of a cent on Solana.
Solana could be poised for double-digit gains
Solana is in a long-term upward trend, hovering close to $160. SOL trades at $156.92 at the time of writing, and the altcoin could extend its gains by 11.75% to $175.39, a key resistance level for Solana as it aligns with the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $172.91 and $175.39.
Before reaching the FVG, SOL faces resistance at $160.09, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from its March 18 top of $210.18 to the August 5 low of $110.
The momentum indicators Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) support the bullish thesis for SOL. RSI reads 55.48, signaling strength in SOL’s price trend. MACD shows green histogram bars above the neutral line, this implies the underlying positive momentum in Solana’s price trend, on the daily timeframe.
SOL/USDT daily chart
In the event of a correction in the altcoin’s price, Solana could find support in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) extending between $154.08 and $155.25.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum suffers declining investor interest following historical August market lull
Ethereum is down nearly 3% on Monday following a decrease in key metrics, including institutional interest, trading volume and transaction count. The decline is also evident in ETH's price, which has failed to overcome a key price resistance.
SUI, Worldcoin lead tokens with highest yearly supply increase
Token Unlocks data on Monday revealed that several tokens have witnessed high increases in their supply in the past month and over the last year. The statistics also show the number of days to a 25% supply for each of these tokens, with ZETA and TIA at the top of the list.
AI tokens post huge weekly gains in anticipation of Nvidia's Q2 earnings
Several AI tokens lead the crypto market with heavy gains following a 60% rise in FET. Nvidia's earnings are considered an indicator of the global health of the Artificial Intelligence sector. Analysts expect a Q2 revenue of $28.7 billion and earnings per share of $0.65.
Crypto ETFs record $533 million of net inflows as possibility of rate cut boosts investor confidence
Crypto ETFs recorded the highest inflows in five weeks after Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of the Federal Reserve’s cutting interest rates in September during his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Meanwhile, the altcoin investment market witnessed little or no inflows.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.