Solana, Cardano, and Polkadot prepare for second leg up after the sudden market crash

Bitcoin price plunged, triggering cascading liquidations earlier today. Analysts expect altcoin season as layer one protocols, and Ethereum-killers Cardano, Solana and Polkadot gear up for a comeback.

Ethereum-killers prepare for second leg up

Alongside the cascading liquidation of Bitcoin's long and short positions, analysts expect altcoins to recover from the price drop. Institutional investors have injected over $7 million in Solana, Cardano and Polkadot products.

Analysts have a bullish outlook on layer one solutions with the rising capital inflow. Cardano's ecosystem has witnessed a spike in the number of staking addresses. Over 100,000 addresses were added over the past two months, reducing the circulating supply and creating a shortage. Historically, a supply shortage drives the asset's price higher; therefore, analysts are bullish on ADA.

Analysts expect the ADA price to make a comeback above $2.5 and continue an upward climb.

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the ADA price trend and predicted that Cardano has a massive pump to look forward to after a 9-week losing streak.

Polkadot, another Ethereum-killer, prepares for a comeback alongside the first parachain auction. Crowdloans on the network have exceeded $1 billion in total volume locked.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @rektcapital analyzed ADA/USDT price trend and noted that the altcoin has successfully retested its all-time high as support.

$DOT / USDT - #DOT #DOTUSDT #Polkadot



Polkadot has successfully retested its old All Time High as support



Positioning itself well for trend continuation



Historically, Bitcoin's dominance wanes as altcoins start rallying. Solana, Cardano and Polkadot's recovery could have a similar impact on Bitcoin's price this cycle.