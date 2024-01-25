Shiba Inu renews focus on digital identity in Shibarium for 2024

Share:

Shiba Inu is focused on its digital identity project, Shibdentity for 2024.

SHIB will offer users a unique, recognizable web3 identity in the form of a Shib Name, and make it a global standard.

Shiba Inu price recently recovered from its 2024 low of $0.00000827, to $0.00000890 on Thursday.

Shiba Inu laid the foundation for Shibidentity in November 2023 with the introduction of the Shib Name Service. The project has reaffirmed its focus on a web3 identity for market participants to access different platforms and services with a single username.

Shiba Inu’s Shib Name aims to offer a secure and unified way for users to maintain their identity and privacy throughout the web3 ecosystem. SHIB’s renewed focus on its identity project could catalyze the recovery of Shiba Inu’s token.

Shiba Inu gears up to offer web3 users an identity through Shib Name Service

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account announced that 2024 will be the year of Shibdentity, a project that is focused on giving users control on their identity in a unified and private manner in web3.

The project stresses that Shibdentity is not just a feature, it is a useful functionality for traders in the Shibarium ecosystem and beyond. When a user interacts with digital assets and services in web3, a unique and recognizable identity will give them control over their privacy. A unified username for access to web3 services will simplify the experience for many, in the ecosystem.

A Shib Name, according to the announcement, will offer a secure and unified way to establish a digital presence and maintain it, throughout a web3 journey. Shib Names is a concept that the project will transition from the Shib ecosystem to web3, and calls it the future of “digital identity.”

Shiba Inu’s team is currently working on making Shib Names more intuitive, user-friendly, and the goal is to make sending tokens as easy as sending emails.

Shiba Inu price is $0.00000890, on Thursday. While the meme coin recovered from its 2024 low of $0.00000827, the price is in a downward trend that started in mid-December 2023. A recovery in Shiba Inu price is likely with recent developments in the ecosystem.