Bitcoin price eyes breakout past $40,000, traders unsure where BTC is headed next

- Bitcoin price made a comeback above $40,000 on Thursday, eyeing gains after the recent correction.
- Bitcoin’s long term holders sent over $430 million in Bitcoin to exchanges as BTC dipped below $39,000.
- Santiment experts believe that it is the ideal time to take a contrarian position in Bitcoin, as volatility prevails in cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin price suffered a setback after hitting its two year high of $48,989 on January 11. The asset dropped to its 2024 low of $38,555 on Tuesday before beginning its recovery to the psychologically important level of $40,000.
The approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ushered a volatility in crypto prices, and divided traders on their sentiment on BTC.
Santiment experts recommend taking a contrarian stance to benefit from the shifting Bitcoin price trend.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin traders divided on their sentiment on Bitcoin price
- On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment identified that the sentiment among Bitcoin traders on Telegram, Reddit, X and 4Chan is divided.
- BTC traders on Telegram and X became excessively bearish before Bitcoin price dip, on Reddit and 4Chan it was the opposite.
Bitcoin sentiment among BTC traders. Source: Santiment
- Glassnode data reveals that Bitcoin’s current price action mirrors prior bull runs, between 2015 and 2018, 2018 and 2022. BTC price climbed from its market bottom and based on data from the chart below, the next market peak could arrive in October 2025.
Bitcoin price performance since cycle low. Source: Glassnode
- Bitcoin’s long term holders sent over $430 million worth of BTC at a loss to exchanges on January 22 on the day when BTC declined below $39,000. Glassnode data shows that BTC is going through capitulation and a breakout in the asset is closer.
Bitcoin Transfer Volume from Long-term holders. Source: Glassnode
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price eyes recovery
Bitcoin made a comeback above the $40,000 mark on Thursday. BTC price has faced volatility since the ETF approval by the SEC. In the two weeks following the approval, Bitcoin price has declined, and traded sideways below the psychologically important $40,000 mark.
Bitcoin price is likely to make a comeback to $41,466, a key resistance level for BTC, as seen in the chart below.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
In the event of further decline in Bitcoin, the asset could find support between $38,197 and $39,026, a zone where 549,410 addresses scooped up 266,390 BTC.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
