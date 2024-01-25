XRP Ledger prepares for upgrade to allow token holders to earn income on-chain

- XRP Ledger is preparing for an upgrade to introduce a built-in automated market maker trading platform into the ledger.
- Validators are currently voting on XRP Ledger’s Automated Market Maker amendment.
- XRP price nosedived 1% on the day, and declined nearly 10% in the past week.
The XRP Ledger is preparing for an upgrade that will introduce an Automated Market Maker (AMM) into the ledger. This AMM will act as an opportunity for XRP holders to earn on-chain income by becoming liquidity providers.
The altcoin’s validators are currently voting on the proposal and data shows that the consensus is 60%.
Also read: Bitcoin price eyes comeback above $40,000, traders unsure of where BTC is headed next
XRP Ledger gears up for upgrade
The XRP Ledger is preparing for an amendment to its blockchain that will introduce a built-in Automated Market Maker (AMM) trading platform into the ledger. The AMM allows for crypto trading using liquidity pools, in a permissionless manner.
The proposal has gained support from validators, since its introduction. According to Panos Mekras, founder of Anados Finance, 20 validators have approved the XLS-30d amendment. The consensus is 62.86% according to data from XRPScan.
20 UNL validators are now voting Yes on the #XRPL AMM amendment. We are getting closer. https://t.co/2JR5mdf6av pic.twitter.com/MbULZDzSJw— Panos {X} (@panosmek) January 22, 2024
Voting on the XRP Ledger amendment
AMMs eliminate the need for order books, thereby reducing both the delay and transaction costs. The amendment will offer traders the opportunity to trade with the liquidity pool, thus making liquidity available irrespective of market conditions.
XRP price is $0.51 at the time of writing. The altcoin’s price is down nearly 2% on the day. XRP price declined over 10% in the past week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SNX price likely to recover as Synthetix launches first perpetuals protocol on Base blockchain
Synthetix (SNX) price action since around mid-December has culminated in a descending parallel channel, committing to more losses for as long as it remained within the confines of this governing chart pattern. Despite multiple recovery attempts.
MATIC price eyes $0.70 despite Polygon network’s plans to launch blockchain aggregation layer
Polygon price downtrend has culminated in a nearly 30% fall from the January 11 peak of $0.95 to the Tuesday low of $0.69. The slump was the aftermath of broader market crash, with Bitcoin (BTC) price liquidating up to $130 million when it first started.
Hedera price may avoid a 25% decline as Hedera Hashgraph v0.46 goes live on testnet
Hedera price is in the midst of either confirming or rejecting a bearish reversal pattern that could have a considerable effect on the altcoin. The saving grace, however, is the most recent upgrade at the moment, which, too, is likely failing to catalyze a rally.
Spot Ethereum ETF: SEC delays BlackRock application; ETH price stays dormant
After Bitcoin, the spotlight is now gradually shifting to Ethereum as the altcoin is witnessing multiple spot ETF filings to its name, including the likes of BlackRock. There is a chance that history might repeat itself in the case of ETH ETF approval.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.