Solana price could recover from slump as SOL introduces new functionality for business needs

- Solana introduced token extensions, a functionality that will help developers build a customized experience.
- Solana’s new functionality is designed for businesses to adopt the SOL blockchain.
- SOL price could recover from its 14% weekly decline.
The Solana blockchain added a new functionality to serve businesses looking for Real World Asset tokenization. With token extensions, developers will be able to build customized token experiences for businesses, drawing more users to the SOL blockchain and likely driving Solana’s adoption higher.
Solana price has been in a slump with nearly 14% weekly decline. At the time of writing, Solana price is $88.28.
Also read: Bitcoin price could comeback above $40,000 as traders decide where BTC is headed next
Solana unveils token extensions to aid businesses in real world asset tokenization
Solana’s latest functionality can help developers gate token transfers by digital assets like NFTs or loyalty cards. This would make it easier for businesses to update tokens tied to Real World Assets.
Solana dropped the details of token extensions in a recent tweet, labeling it “ready-to-use” and advanced. This functionality can be considered a secure tool for digital and real world assets that seek the high-throughput low cost features of the SOL blockchain. While public blockchains make it difficult to control access to digital assets, SOL’s latest functionality helps businesses gate access to their assets through customizable token extensions.
1/ The future of tokenization is now: Introducing token extensions, ready-to-use advanced token functionality on Solana.https://t.co/zNw9qWgvjA— Solana (@solana) January 24, 2024
Token extensions empower developers to rapidly build customized token experiences & designed to meet business compliance needs. pic.twitter.com/dHkKoNS28X
Solana mentions that key use cases for its functionality are building better stablecoins, leveling up gaming assets, governance for Real World Asset issuance, among others. The functionality has been audited and the protocol has invited businesses to utilize the blockchain for their RWAs.
SOL yielded nearly 14% losses to holders in the past week. The developments lined up for 2024 could catalyze a recovery in Solana, when the market wide correction grinds to a halt.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SNX price likely to recover as Synthetix launches first perpetuals protocol on Base blockchain
Synthetix (SNX) price action since around mid-December has culminated in a descending parallel channel, committing to more losses for as long as it remained within the confines of this governing chart pattern. Despite multiple recovery attempts.
MATIC price eyes $0.70 despite Polygon network’s plans to launch blockchain aggregation layer
Polygon price downtrend has culminated in a nearly 30% fall from the January 11 peak of $0.95 to the Tuesday low of $0.69. The slump was the aftermath of broader market crash, with Bitcoin (BTC) price liquidating up to $130 million when it first started.
Hedera price may avoid a 25% decline as Hedera Hashgraph v0.46 goes live on testnet
Hedera price is in the midst of either confirming or rejecting a bearish reversal pattern that could have a considerable effect on the altcoin. The saving grace, however, is the most recent upgrade at the moment, which, too, is likely failing to catalyze a rally.
Spot Ethereum ETF: SEC delays BlackRock application; ETH price stays dormant
After Bitcoin, the spotlight is now gradually shifting to Ethereum as the altcoin is witnessing multiple spot ETF filings to its name, including the likes of BlackRock. There is a chance that history might repeat itself in the case of ETH ETF approval.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.