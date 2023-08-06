Shiba Inu price rally likely to continue with bullish catalysts, SHIB price climbs 18% in two days

Share:

Shiba Inu price has rallied in response to bullish catalysts like the announcement of the blockchain-based digital identity system.

SHIB’s social dominance and trading volume climbed in the past 24 hours, supporting the bullish sentiment among the meme coin’s holders.

Selling pressure on SHIB remains low on crypto exchanges, despite a price rally in the meme coin.

Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is currently rallying in response to bullish catalysts. SHIB developers recently announced the launch of a blockchain based identity system.

Bullish on-chain metrics are driving SHIB price higher, alongside the announcement of developers.

Shiba Inu price rallies 18% over the weekend

Shiba Inu price climbed from Saturday’s low of $0.00000865 to $0.00001028 early on Sunday. The meme coin is rallying on Binance and other crypto exchange platforms. SHIB’s price rally can be attributed to the recent announcement by Shiba Inu’s developers and bullish on-chain metrics of the meme coin.

SHIB ecosystem developers announced the launch of a decentralized blockchain identity system for projects on Shibarium, the Layer 2 scaling solution of Shiba Inu. Following the announcement, on-chain metrics social dominance and trade volume, that signal relevance and adoption of the meme coin among market participants, climbed.

Shiba Inu social dominance vs price

As seen in the chart above, Shiba Inu’s social dominance climbed to a multi-month peak of 2.914%. At the same time, price climbed 18% on Binance and trade volume supported the meme coin’s rally.

Shiba Inu volume and supply on exchanges vs price

The trade volume climbed to the highest level since February 6, powering the meme coin’s price rally. The supply on exchanges remains low despite the spike in price. This signals selling pressure on SHIB has not increased. SHIB price is likely to continue rallying with bullish on-chain metrics in tow.