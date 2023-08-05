Gary Gensler’s crypto crusade likely to end if judge dismisses Coinbase case over Ripple ruling

Share:

Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer informed the crypto community that the exchange filed a brief asking the court to dismiss the SEC’s case.

Coinbase argues that the platform does not offer investment contracts and states that the SEC has overreached.

Pro-XRP analysts believe that a dismissal of the SEC’s case against Coinbase, on the grounds of Ripple’s partial win could end the regulator’s crypto crackdown.

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler prominently led the regulator in its legal battles against cryptocurrency projects and exchange platforms. The crypto community believes Chair Gensler’s crackdown on crypto could end if the Judge dismisses the SEC’s case against Coinbase.

Coinbase files brief asking for SEC’s case against the exchange to be dismissed

Coinbase, one of the largest exchanges in the crypto ecosystem, recently filed a brief asking for the US financial regulator’s case against the platform to be dismissed. The Chief Legal Officer informed his 48,500 followers about the exchange’s new filing.

It is Coinbase’s argument that the exchange does not offer investment contracts and cites the Ripple ruling where Judge Torres ruled that the XRP token is not an investment contract, in its interpretation of the Supreme Court’s precedent.

Ripple’s partial win against the SEC plays a pivotal role in SEC vs. Coinbase lawsuit

While pro-XRP attorney, John Deaton, and analysts believe Ripple’s partial win in the lawsuit against the SEC is likely in trouble. If the judge in the SEC’s case against Coinbase dismisses the case brought by the regulator, the XRP community has a reason to celebrate the likely end of the crypto crusade.

The crypto analyst behind the Twitter handle @digitalassetbuy supports this thesis in his recent tweet:

Will the SEC’s crypto crusade end?

According to the analyst, the Gary Gensler-led crypto crusade of the SEC could end with the judge’s decision in response to the exchange’s filing. Paul Grewal argues that the SEC has trampled the boundaries on the basic authority set by the Congress.

By ignoring that precedent, the SEC has violated due process, abused its discretion, and abandoned its own earlier interpretations of the securities laws. By ignoring that precedent, the SEC has trampled the strict boundaries on its basic authority set by Congress. 2/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) August 4, 2023

The Coinbase CLO’s tweet describes his expectations from the judge’s ruling in the regulator’s case against the exchange. However, the pro-XRP community speculates a likely end to the SEC’s crypto crusade with a ruling in the Coinbase lawsuit.