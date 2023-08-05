Crypto token unlocks in August: SAND, WLD, AVAX, Optimism, INJ

Share:

Crypto tokens worth upwards of $320 million are set to unlock in August.

Sandbox, Worldcoin, Avalanche, Optimism, and Injective token unlocks are lined up in the second half of August 2023.

Altcoin season ended in July and token unlocks are likely to delay a comeback.

Crypto token unlocks typically increase selling pressure on the assets depending on the volume of tokens unlocked and their inflow to crypto exchanges. Sandbox (SAND), Worldcoin (WLD), Avalanche (AVAX), Optimism (OP) and Injective (INJ) have token unlocks lined up in the second half of August.

A return of the altcoin season looks unlikely with upwards of $320 million worth of tokens being unlocked in August.

Also read: Elon Musk confirms X will “never launch” a crypto token, DOGE community bullish on token’s likely adoption

Crypto token unlocks lined up for August, what to expect

SAND tokens worth $133.14 million, representing 16.16% of the circulating supply, are lined up for unlock on August 14. This represents a significant volume of the token’s supply in circulation and the unlocked tokens will be distributed to the project’s team, advisors and investors. Since these classes of investors are most likely to sell their holdings, SAND is likely to suffer an increase in selling pressure.

SAND price is close to its 2023 lows and it is therefore likely that the unlock event is priced in. SAND is trading at $0.3983 on Binance.

WLD, token of the recently launched Worldcoin project, is set to unlock $7.26 million worth of WLD daily. These unlocked tokens are distributed to the community and governed by the team. Market makers control the majority of WLD’s circulating supply. The token is currently trading at $2.155, after a steep decline from it's all-time high at $5.278.

AVAX, 2.76% of Avalanche’s token circulating supply is entering the market and unlocked tokens will be distributed to the team and the project’s strategic partners. The previous two Avalanche token unlocks have ushered a decline in AVAX price. The pattern can be expected to repeat.

OP and INJ tokens worth, 3.37% and 3.41% of their respective circulating supply are set to unlock in August. The unlocked tokens are expected to enter circulation since they are likely to be distributed to investors, core contributors and developers.