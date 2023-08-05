Elon Musk confirms X will “never launch” a crypto token, DOGE community bullish on token’s likely adoption

- Elon Musk addressed the rumors of a Twitter or X token launch and stated that the platform will “never launch” a crypto token.
- Dogecoin’s community of holders grow hopeful that the meme coin could find utility on X’s platform, given there will be no new token launch.
- DOGE price rallied 5.5% since Musk’s announcement, social media dominance of the meme coin is on the rise.
Crypto community on X (formerly Twitter) speculated the launch of a crypto token for the platform. Elon Musk put an end to the speculation and confirmed that X will “never launch” a crypto token.
Dogecoin price started its recovery in response to Musk’s tweet, price climbed 5.5% on Saturday, trading at $0.0753 at the time of writing.
Elon Musk ends rumors of X token launch
Rumors of an X token and its launch have made headlines for weeks, fueling speculation in the crypto community. Musk put an end to the rumors in his recent tweet earlier today. A pro-Dogecoin analyst @cb_doge asked his 243,800 followers to beware of news that announces X token launch.
Musk chimed in and added that X will never launch a crypto token.
And we never will— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023
The Dogecoin community perceives Musk’s comment as an opportunity for DOGE to find utility and acceptance by “X” as a payment method in the future. Musk has emerged as a supporter of the meme coin several times over the years, referring to himself as the “self-proclaimed DogeFather."
Musk’s acceptance of the meme coin fuels a bullish sentiment among the DOGE community of holders that are now awaiting an announcement for the meme coin to be accepted as payment for subscription or other services on the X app.
Dogecoin social dominance and price rallies
Social dominance, an on-chain metric that measures the relevance of an asset and its mention among market participants on social media platforms, is considered a key indicator of sentiment among holders. DOGE’s social dominance is on the rise, according to Santiment data.
DOGE social dominance vs price
The rise in social dominance has coincided with a rally in the meme coin in previous instances, making it likely that DOGE price continues its recovery. DOGE price climbed 5.5% from $0.072 to $0.076 on Binance, in less than 24 hours since Musk’s tweet.
