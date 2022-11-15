- Shiba Inu price is currently down 33% for November.
- SHIB price is submerged below several areas of broken support.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach above $0.00001100.
Shiba Inu could be in the beginning stages of a much larger decline. If the bulls step in soon, a sweep-the-lows event will likely occur. Key levels have been defined to assess SHIB's next potential target.
Shiba Inu price looks troublesome
Shiba Inu price shows concerning signals going into the third trading week of November as the bears have forged a 33% decline. As the crypto market persists with negative returns, the world's favorite dog coin has bearish technicals that are hard to avoid. If market conditions persist, SHIB may eliminate all of the summer's gains and print a new yearly low.
Shiiba Inu price currently auctions at $0.00000900 as the bears have broken previous supports at both 0.00001200 and $0.00001000 this month. The 8-day exponential moving average rejected the bulls' first attempt to retaliate against the bearish onslaught. The same indicator produced a bearish death cross just a few days earlier. The new monthly low at $0.00000861 shows an oversold reading on the RSI. The indicator suggests the bearish move is genuine and could, if read correctly, be just half way to the intended bearish target.
SHIBUSDT 1-Day Chart
Considering these factors, the SHIB price will be oriented to find strength soon, or the sweep-the-lows event will be imminent. Bearish targets lie at $0.00000550, while bullish capitulation could reach as far down as $0.00000360.
Invalidation of the bearish outlook is possible if the bulls take the liquidity above the 21-day simple moving average of $0.00001100. Conquering the invalidation level could induce a bear-trap rally targeting $0.00001300. The price of Shiba Inu would rise by 40% if the bulls were to succeed.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Shiba Inu, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
