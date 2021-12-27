Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout

- Shiba Inu price is gearing up for a significant surge as the token edges toward a critical area of resistance.
- If SHIB climbs above $0.00003902, the dog-themed coin could be headed for a 42% climb.
- However, Shiba Inu may face an abundance of obstacles ahead.
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb.
Shiba Inu price eyes $0.00005435 next
Shiba Inu price has formed a descending parallel channel on the daily chart, suggesting an overall bearish outlook. However, since SHIB is nearing the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern, the token could be headed for a 42% bounce toward the November 30 high at $0.00005435.
The first area of resistance for Shiba Inu price is at the topside trend line of the parallel channel, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00003902. Only if SHIB manages to break above the aforementioned headwind will the dog-themed token target the bullish target.
Additional obstacles will emerge for Shiba Inu price at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00004099, then at the 50% retracement level at $0.00004194. If buying pressure increases, SHIB will face challenges at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00004486 and at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00004902.
If a spike in buy orders occurs, Shiba Inu price may even surge past the optimistic target at $0.00005435 and aim for bigger aspirations at the November 5 high at $0.00006547.
SHIB/USDT daily chart
However, if selling pressure increases, Shiba Inu price may test the first line of defense at the 100-day SMA at $0.00003612. Additional support may appear at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00003541, then at the 21-day SMA at $0.00003468.
Shiba Inu price may discover additional footholds at the December 6 low at $0.00003269 and at the December 4 low at $0.00002952, coinciding with the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price presents bullish pattern with 20% ascent for ADA bulls on the radar
Cardano price has revealed an optimistic outlook after the extended period of sluggish performance. ADA could be headed for a 20% upswing toward $1.78 if the Ethereum killer manages to overcome one last remaining hurdle.
Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb. SHIB may face many obstacles ahead.
Turkey’s financial regulator slaps Binance’s Turkish unit with $751,314 in fines
Turkey’s financial regulatory authority has accused Binance’s local cryptocurrency exchange unit of violations in liability inspections. The charges against the crypto exchange are the first of their kind in Turkey.
Experts believe that layer-1 solutions MATIC, Solana and Terra could outperform Ethereum
Analysts have noted a spike in capital inflow in layer-1 solutions Matic, Solana and Terra over the past two weeks. Proponents believe that tokens with high on-chain activity could outperform Ethereum.
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2022: BTC to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin (BTC) had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.