Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price rises in response to positive investor sentiment

- The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have recovered from the recent drop in price.
- Dogecoin foundation shared the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s plan for 2022.
- Memecoins are making a comeback with the increasing interest from investors.
- Analysts are bullish on the price of the two memecoins, alongside other altcoins in the ongoing bull run.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices have recovered from the crypto market crash in the first week of December 2021. The two memecoins are rallying and analysts have predicted a continuation of the uptrend.
The two Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies have recovered from the price drop in the first two weeks of December. Analysts have noted that in the ongoing altcoin rally, memecoins are making a comeback.
The Dogecoin Foundation has revealed its plan for 2022 and elaborated on its “trailmap.” This map explains the strategy that the memecoin plans to adopt in the community-driven future.
The memecoin was bullish until May 2021 and posted 15,000% year-to-date gains. The memecoin has now made a nearly complete recovery from the price drop.
The foundation has proposed a “GigaWallet project” for widespread adoption of the memecoin. The old desktop wallet was not sufficient for Dogecoin’s rising utility.
The announcement reads,
Dogecoin is a community-driven, consensus-based open-source project, and its direction is formed by the many individual and organisational contributors to the various projects of the Dogecoin blockchain & ecosystem.
Despite dropping out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, over 58% of Dogecoin wallets are profitable. The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency is focused on becoming the currency of the people.
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @army_shiba has predicted a rally in Shiba Inu once the memecoin breaks resistance at $0.00003751.
$SHIB should break yellow resistance first!— $SHIB KNIGHT (@army_shiba) December 25, 2021
Second resistance is top of the candle which is around 0.000040!
Charts are usually silent at weekends, so let's see!
My TG: https://t.co/MOAqqxE2IH pic.twitter.com/ei9BNGl2om
FXStreet analysts have evaluated Shiba Inu price trend and predicted that the token is likely to encounter heavy resistance after a 30% breakout.
