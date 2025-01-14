- Shiba Inu's price hovers around $0.000021 on Tuesday after retesting and bouncing off from key support the previous day.
- Sideline investors looking to accumulate SHIB can do so in the $0.000019 to $0.000021 range.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.000019 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price hovers around $0.000021 on Tuesday after retesting and bouncing off from key support the previous day. Sideline investors looking to accumulate SHIB can do so at support levels from $0.000019 to $0.000021.
Shiba Inu price looks promising for a recovery rally
Shiba Inu’s price declined to retest its daily support level at $0.000019 on Monday. This support level coincides with its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the August 5 low of $0.000010 to the December 8 high of $0.000033), making it a key reversal zone. When writing on Tuesday, it trades slightly higher, above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.000021.
Sideline investors looking to accumulate SHIB tokens can do so around $0.000019.
If the $0.000019 holds as support and SHIB closes above the $0.000022 weekly resistance, it could extend the rally to retest its next weekly resistance at $0.000028.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 44 in the daily chart, below its neutral level of 50, indicating a slight bearish momentum. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flattens around its neutral level of zero, suggesting indecisiveness among traders.
SHIB/INU USDT daily chart
However, on-chain data points to a bullish outlook for Shiba Inu price. According to IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Map (IOMAP), approximately 17,160 addresses bought 3.22 trillion SHIB tokens at an average price of $0.000021. If the price falls at this level, many investors may add more to their positions, making this a key reversal level to watch for.
From a technical analysis perspective, the $0.000019 to $0.000021 support level aligns with the IOMAP findings, marking this zone as a crucial reversal point to monitor.
SHIB IOMAP chart. Source: IntoTheBlock
According to Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data, the number of traders betting that the price of SHIB will rally is higher than that anticipating a price fall.
This index is based on the yields of futures contracts, which are weighted by their open interest rates. Generally, a positive rate (longs pay shorts) indicates bullish sentiment, while negative numbers (shorts pay longs) indicate bearishness.
In the case of SHIB, this metric stands at 0.0103%, reflecting a positive rate. This scenario often signifies bullish sentiment in the market, suggesting potential upward pressure on Shiba Inu’s price.
SHIB OI-Weighted Funding Rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Even though on-chain metrics support the bullish outlook, if Shiba Inu closes below $0.000019 on the daily chart, the bullish thesis would be invalidated by creating a lower low. This development could see SHIB’s price decline by an additional 15% to retest its November 3 low of $0.000016.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
