- Bitcoin likely to continue its recovery rally to $70,000.
- Ethereum ETF approval deadline could cause ETH-based altcoins to take off.
- Nvidia earnings coupled with ASI launch could see AI tokens rally as well
Bitcoin’s (BTC) attempt at a comeback has stirred the pot, causing altcoins to become volatile again. With the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) set to make its decision on Ethereum ETFs this week, some sectors of altcoins might see higher liquidity and volatility than others.
Read more: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin outlook to help traders
Currently, BTC trades at around $67,000 in the early Asian session and is poised to push into the daily imbalance, extending from $67,937 to $70,024. This zone also harbors the 2021 all-time high (ATH) at $69,138, coupled with the declining trend line connecting the swing highs formed since Mar 14. These two key levels will serve as resistance to the ongoing uptrend.
- A rejection here could likely cause altcoins to crash again and the new-found hope to crumble.
- Bitcoin price swiftly breaches the confluence of resistance and attempts to retest the ATH at $73,949.
The first scenario could see a major red streak across the markets, with altcoins posting double-digit losses. However, if the second outlook plays out, certain sectors of altcoins will witness a massive uptick in liquidity and volatility.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
This week’s crypto events
- May 21 - Chiliz Dragon8 hard fork
- May 22 - Nvidia earnings
- May 23 - VanEck Ethereum ETF approval deadline
- May 24 - Ark 21Shares Ethereum ETF approval deadline
- May 24 - Fetch.ai, Singularity.net, Ocean Protocol collaboration - ASI Launch
- May 24 - OpenBook user sell pressure ends for Bonk
Altcoins that could rally
As seen above, the most important event this week is the SEC’s decision on the Ethereum ETF applications from VanEck and Ark 21Shares. Hence, ETH-based altcoins like Ethereum Classic (ETC), or Layer 2 scaling solutions like Polygon (MATIC), Mantle (MNT), and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector tokens like Lido DAO (LDO) Chainlink (LINK), and so on.
Read more: Ethereum drops below $3,000 again, spot ETH ETF sparks debate in crypto community
In addition to the ETH-based altcoins, AI coins could see a massive spike in investor interest due to the upcoming Nvidia earnings report on May 22. Furthermore, the ASI launch could see Fetch.AI (FET), Singularity.net (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) shoot up.
Read more: AI tokens could rally ahead of Nvidia earnings
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto analyst says Bitcoin bottom is very close, another correction in BTC likely
Bitcoin is trading above $67,000 on Sunday after securing support at $65,000. While BTC holds its gains steady, analysts evaluate the price trend of the largest asset by market capitalization and predict a deeper correction in Bitcoin.
AI tokens could really ahead of Nvidia earnings
Amidst other narratives, AI tokens could gather momentum with the upcoming earnings result of NVIDIA next week. The $2.3 trillion company’s stock emerged as a poster child for the crypto AI sector and gains in the stock catalyzed a rally in cryptocurrency tokens.
Whale rotates capital from WIF to TREMP and BONK, Solana meme coins make comeback
Lookonchain identified a large wallet investor who rotated capital from Solana based meme coin Dogwifhat to Doland Tremp and Bonk. The two meme coins have added double-digit value to their prices in the past 24 hours, as seen on CoinGecko.
Crypto political donations surge to $94 million pre election, exceed previous elections by 13%
Crypto industry giants supported political campaigns in the US looking for pro-crypto governance in the US. A Bloomberg report from May 17 shows that crypto donors have spent $94 million in an effort to get pro-crypto regulation in the US.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price action in the past two days has confirmed the resumption of the bull run. However, BTC needs to clear a few key hurdles before investors can go all-in.