Shiba Inu price fears 50% drop if bulls fail to hold critical support in control of SHIB fate

- Shiba Inu price is approaching a critical line of defense that might determine the fate of the token.
- SHIB is at risk of a steep decline, given the prevailing bearish bias of the chart pattern it has presented.
- The canine-themed token could expect a 50% decline if it fails to hold $0.00000550.
Shiba Inu price is nearing critical support that would dictate the fate for SHIB. Despite the dog-themed token’s attempt to break above crucial resistance, the coin failed to hold onto support, opening up the risk of a steep decline.
Shiba Inu price appears to be headed for a plunge
Shiba Inu price has been building a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart, presenting a bearish outlook. Although SHIB has been able to slice above the hypotenuse of the chart pattern on June 29, the canine-themed token appears to be headed for a sharp drop.
SHIB broke below both the declining trend line as well as the horizontal base of the triangle on July 19, painting a bearish bias for Shiba Inu price.
The measured move of the prevailing chart pattern suggests that Shiba Inu price could drop 50%. This is calculated by measuring the height of the triangle and subtracting it from the base of the triangle, projecting a steep decline to $0.00000322.
SHIB/USDT 12-hour chart
The 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level further adds credence to the bearish bias, which coincides with the aforementioned bearish target.
While this massive fall to the downside remains a possibility for Shiba Inu price, only if SHIB plunges below the lower boundary of the demand zone at $0.00000550 due to a spike in selling pressure should this target be on the radar.
Currently, the June 12 low at $0.00000550 acts as meaningful support for Shiba Inu price. Should the bulls manage to incentivize SHIB for a recovery, the dog-themed token could bounce off this level and tag the horizontal trend line corresponding to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000652.
Further bullish momentum could see Shiba Inu attempt to tag the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, before pushing further toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement that coincides with the 50 and 100 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). Investors should note that this area acts as stiff resistance for SHIB, and targets beyond this level would not be anticipated in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink VRF receives new integration as LINK price ponders 60% climb
Chainlink price has dropped considerably over the past two weeks as it retests a crucial support level. A bounce from this barrier seems likely, but investors need to be aware of a breakdown that could entail further downswings.
Ripple lawyers highlight regulatory uncertainty from SEC on recent Coinschedule case
Ripple continues to present a new defense for its case filed by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The latest filing from the legal team of the blockchain firm leverages ...
VeChain adoption continues to pay off as VET price eyes 51% ascent
VeChain price has been free-falling since June 30, leading it toward the range low. A retest of this level will be the second time VET has approached this level over the past month.
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar in disarray, exposed to a 15% decline
XLM price has only recorded three positive weeks over the last nine weeks, with the best weekly gain being 3.19%. After the sustained period of weakness, Stellar now resides just 15% above ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.