Shiba Inu primed for another drop as SHIB bears target $0.0000032

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price at now-or-never moment as bulls walk on thin ice
Shiba Inu price has been on a downswing since July 6 after a failed attempt to slice through the high probability reversal zone. This descent is now trading above two pivotal support barriers, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction.
Ethereum price is under massive selling pressure as bears gain full control
The level of patience that strategic buyers have with Ethereum will soon be met with an opportunity to pick up the ETH at some interesting buy levels. But for now, Ether looks prepared for a third consecutive week of losses.
MATIC price is on the verge of a 60% decline, Polygon targets $0.40
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next.
Is SafeMoon a Ponzi scheme? Investors grow concerned
SafeMoon price is at the precipice of a massive move, which could head either way. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000260 might trigger a 45% downswing to $0.00000145.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.