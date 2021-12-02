Shiba Inu price has dropped 18% into a high probability reversal zone, hinting at a new leg-up.

Investors can expect SHIB to shatter intermediate resistance levels and tag the $0.0000625 resistance level.

A breakdown of the $0.0000362 support will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Shiba Inu price looks ready for a reversal as it enters a crucial support area that is likely to trigger a massive uptrend. This move has a high chance of occurrence as it allows sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up to get in on the next leg-up.

Shiba Inu price prepares for liftoff

Shiba Inu price rose 50% in under two days as it triggered an upswing on November 28. This rally set up a swing high at $0.0000543 and has dropped 23% to where it currently trades - $0.0000422.

Interestingly, SHIB has entered the high probability reversal zone, extending from $0.0000400 to $0.0000431. This is an oversold area that is likely to trigger an inflow of buying pressure from investors that missed the initial spike in price.

Therefore, market participants can expect Shiba Inu price to reverse its downtrend soon. The resulting uptrend will take a jab at the range high at $0.0000543 and attempt to move higher. In this case, SHIB will revisit the $0.0000579 and $0.0000625 resistance barriers.

In total, this run-up from $0.0000415 would indicate a 50% gain for Shiba Inu price.

SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart

While things are looking gloomy at the moment, investors can expect a decent bounce from Shiba Inu price soon. A failure to do so could result in a breakdown of the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0000400 and a revisit of the range low at $0.0000362.

A daily close below this level will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, Shiba Inu price could tag the $0.0000330 support level.