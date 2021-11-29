Shiba Inu price prepares for 125% breakout to $0.000089

- Shiba Inu price saw a retest of the November low on Friday.
- SHIB price has calmed down as the markets reassess the situation with the new Covid variant, with risk on today.
- Expect SHIB to pick up speed as more tailwinds return to the markets.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been downtrending within a pattern for almost the whole of November. After hitting the low of the month on Friday, with global markets in panic mode, investors could spot buy opportunities as concerns about the new Covid variant started to ease. Expect the pick-up on the buy-side to continue further and signal the start of a new longer-term uptrend towards $0.00008870.
Shiba Inu price to start new long term uptrend cycle
Shiba Inu price came under fire last Friday with massive headwinds from global markets turmoil, which caused SHIB to print a new low for November. During the weekend, sentiment started to fade, as investors weighed in on a return to risk after the first sign the new Covid variant was less harmful than initially thought. A pick-up in buy-volume is seen in the price action from this weekend, with SHIB price fading away from its $0.00003500 low.
SHIB price faces its first real test at around $0.00004465 where the 61.8% Fibonacci level and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) are situated. Shiba Inu price bulls will be forced to show their hand and prove strength at that level or there is a risk of a bull trap forming, in which SHIB price spiked up temporarily, drawing in more buyers, only to quickly retreat back down and begin selling off. As global markets are easing and switching back to risk-on, expect these tailwinds to help lift SHIB sentiment and see more and more buyers pick up Shiba Inu coins to add to their portfolio.
SHIB/USD daily chart
Monthly recalibrations in December aside – to pivots, supports and resistances – – expect bulls to break above the aforementioned 61.8% Fibonacci level and 55-day SMA quite easily, and then to follow up with a quick return towards the 50% Fibonacci at $0.00005690. As long as current tailwinds are present and even pick up steam, expect this bull run to be there for most of December into the year-end.
If more negative news emerges concerning the current Covid variant, expect a quick reshuffle by investors, with riskier assets on the chopping block. This would see the SHIB price quickly dip lower towards $0.00003500 and possibly make a new low for November and December. The 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.00002782 has yet to prove a retest of the bounce on October 23, and could also give some medium-term support for Shiba Inu price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price to provide a buy opportunity before MANA sets new highs at $7.5
Decentraland price is seeing a minor pullback after a 10% upswing. The correction could extend, allowing MANA to retest $4 before rallying to a new all-time high at $7.5. A breakdown of the range low at $2.73 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price is capped at $0.00005 as SHIB lacks enough buyers
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what SHIB must do to resume its uptrend.
Why Cardano network activity is increasing and how it will affect ADA price
Although Cardano price has continued to drop since the Alonzo hard fork launch, the protocol’s network activity has continued to increase. Analysts argue that the Ethereum-killer could be the most legitimate alternative to the existing ETH ecosystem.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
Bitcoin price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. Ethereum price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. Ripple price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?