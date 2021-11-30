Shiba Inu attempts to breakout towards $0.0000750, SHIBA bulls look to resume uptrend

- Shiba Inu price returns to a technical Point and Figure bull market.
-
Initial pullback expected before another push higher.
-
50% upswing expected upon confirmed bullish breakout.
Shiba Inu price has likely found a bottom and is likely to begin the next phase of a new upswing. A double-bottom was formed at $0.0000375 and it held as support.
Shiba Inu price spike over 15%, bulls attempt to maintain gains
Shiba Inu price has a good reason to be bullish. The most critical price confluence zone on the $0.0000025/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is the intersection of the 2021 Volume Point Of Control (red horizontal line) and the dominant bear market angle (red diagonal line) at $0.0000050. Since hitting and poking above that angle, Shiba Inu has converted into a dominant bull market.
Note: In Point and Figure Analysis, price action is always in a bull market or bear market. Bull and bear markets can switch very frequently.
Traders should expect Shiba Inu price to pullback anywhere between $0.0000450 to $0.0000425 to hold as support before re-entering long. If the new bull market trend line (green diagonal line) holds as support, then a swift trip to $0.000075 is next.
SHIBA/USDT $0.0000025/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
However, traders should be cautious of the current setup. If Shiba Inu price were to fall below the new bull market angle and form a triple bottom at $0.0000375, SHIB could be in some serious trouble. Conversely, a move lower to $0.0000350 would confirm the break of a triple-bottom and fulfill the requirements of a Bullish Fakeout pattern. Shiba Inu could move as low as $0.0000100 if that were to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
