Shiba Inu investors pressure Robinhood to list SHIB despite recent price slump

Coinbase Custody announced support for the Shiba Inu but has not listed it on its professional trading platform.

A petition requesting Robinhood to list SHIB has garnered the attention of the community with over 174,000 signatures.

Over the past month, Shiba Inu price dropped over 30%; a further drop is expected.

Shiba Inu is holding its ground despite the drop in altcoin prices. The growing popularity of the crypto may not be enough to prevent a downtrend in SHIB price.

Shiba Inu community requests that Robinhood list SHIB

The Shiba Inu community has designed a petition to request zero-commission exchange Robinhood to list SHIB. Petitioners have cited the success of Dogecoin and pointed out the similarities between the two meme coins (SHIB and DOGE). The Change.org petition has gathered 174,507 signatures.

Coinbase Custody, an independent entity regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), recently listed SHIB. Coinbase has yet to add Shiba Inu to its professional trading platform, however, as a surge in trade volume is anticipated following this listing. Currently, SHIB can be traded on eToro.

In the days following its eToro listing, SHIB failed to perform and garner attention from crypto enthusiasts. The price has plunged 30% in the last 30 days, and Dogecoin influencers like Matt Wallace have slammed SHIB's listing.

Wallace was witnessed slamming an eToro ad for their SHIB listing and disclosed that he is selling his “Dogekiller” (SHIB) holdings.

After that annoying Etoro video, I am selling all my $SHIB to buy more $DOGE



If Shiba Inu Coin fan boys keep being so annoying I will make it my personal mission to crash the coin. — Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) July 31, 2021

The attention from influencers, social media and listing announcements has proven ineffective in driving SHIB's price higher. The crypto has mainly remained stagnant and traded below the $0.00000681 for over a week now. SHIB's price dropped over 30% in the past month, and the “Dogekiller” may have lost its charm.