Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, VeChain & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 August

VeChain price has built on the rebound from the 50-week SMA, registering a 15.21% gain last week and closing July with a minor decline of -1.64%. The persistence of the Anchored VWAP has been containing a rally continuation since the July 26 high and preventing VET from triggering a double bottom pattern. Until the altcoin actives the double bottom pattern, the outlook is neutral with the outside potential for a mild pullback.

Bitcoin price retested the range high during its recent exponential upswing and the altcoins followed suit. However, this uptrend is running out of steam and is retracing as investors continue to book profits. Ethereum and Ripple will also likely correct to stable support levels before the markets establish a direction.

Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups. The weak performance is a marked deviation from the extreme price events in early May when SHIB climbed almost 2,000% from May 7 to May 10. Thus, an unfriendly chart outlook mixed with a deteriorating fundamental situation and a bearish trend in an on-chain metric raises the probabilities of a sharp break to the downside from the tightening price range.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.