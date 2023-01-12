SHIB Price Forecast: Chinese PPI spurs hope for lower US CPI as Shiba Inu price to break above $0.00001000

- Shiba Inu price dropped in some nervous trading on Wednesday.
- SHIB jumped higher on Thursday morning in the ASIA PAC session after Chinese PPI numbers.
- Traders and markets are holding their breath ahead of of US CPI numbers later this Thursday.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action tanked 1.5% in late trading on Wednesday after markets got shaken by several comments from both ECB and Fed members. It has become clear that division is creeping into the US Federal Reserve's decision-making, which could spell trouble and bite its credibility. Markets recovered quite quickly, and SHIB jumped 5% after Chinese Producer Price numbers showed a firm cooldown in the economy with a negative print, propping up expectations of a lower US inflation number on Thursday.
Shiba Inu price set to hit $0.00001000?
Shiba Inu price action is showing mixed signals as markets are starting to get nervous about positioning themselves due to several types of information coming out. Just an oversight of what traders already had to digest: Fed hawks are demanding more hikes and a terminal level above 5% throughout 2023; Fed minutes showed a vote split with three in favor of no hike at the next meeting; equities are continuing their recovery; and the US Dollar continues to weaken. These are just a few elements traders are trying to price in. Together they explain why markets are shaky when new comments could break the current recovery rally at any moment.
SHIB is thus a simple print of those elements mentioned above and a great example of proof that technical levels work. On Wednesday, the monthly pivot acted as support for a bounce back up intraday, and this morning the top of Tuesday got tested near $0.00000966. Expect the US inflation print on Thursday afternoon to be the best possible catalyst to break the current double top and ideally close above $0.00001000.
SHIB/USD daily chart
The rally has been a bit quick, and the last couple of days have triggered quite a lot of volatility. That has triggered a substantial spike in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has been hitting the overbought barrier. This could scare off traders from entering right now. Should US inflation this afternoon fall in line or even jump higher, expect to see a sharp decline back to $0.00000800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Department of Justice investigates Solana based DEX Saber protocol for inflated usage statistics
The US Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal executive department of the United States government, is investigating a team of developers associated with Solana-based protocol Saber.
ApeCoin Price Prediciton: Can APE bulls stretch the bullish streak to four weeks?
Apecoin price is on its fourth consecutive week of positive returns. The next bullish target lies at $6.30, 24% above the current APE price. Invalidation of the uptrend for APE is a breach below January's low at $3.61.
Solana price reclaiming this level would initiate the rally necessary to recover FTX-induced losses
Solana price was severely impacted after FTX announced its bankruptcy, which led to one of the biggest failures in the crypto market’s history. SOL took an extra beating for being a venture of FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.
FTX loses Miami Heat arena naming rights as bankruptcy court terminates $135 million, 19-year deal
FTX bankruptcy proceeding continued on Thursday, with the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange losing another major estate. FTX and its sports deals had been a crucial part of the company's branding, which came to an end today.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.