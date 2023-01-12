Today is the most important day of the trading week, in terms of economic data release, as the US will reveal its latest CPI update, and it could be a make-or-break moment for the market sentiment.

Consumer price inflation in the US probably eased to 6.5%, from 7.1% printed a month earlier. Core inflation fell to 6% at last release, from a peak of 6.6% printed for October, and is expected to fall further to 5.7% y-o-y.

US equities extended gains yesterday, on hope that softening inflation will further boost the Fed doves.

Today’s US inflation data will help move things, to one side or the other. But keep in mind that there is room for decent hawkish pricing given that the money markets still price that the US interest rates will top around 4.9%, while the Fed officials are struggling to convince investors that they will go above 5%.