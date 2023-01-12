Today is the most important day of the trading week, in terms of economic data release, as the US will reveal its latest CPI update, and it could be a make-or-break moment for the market sentiment.
Consumer price inflation in the US probably eased to 6.5%, from 7.1% printed a month earlier. Core inflation fell to 6% at last release, from a peak of 6.6% printed for October, and is expected to fall further to 5.7% y-o-y.
US equities extended gains yesterday, on hope that softening inflation will further boost the Fed doves.
Today’s US inflation data will help move things, to one side or the other. But keep in mind that there is room for decent hawkish pricing given that the money markets still price that the US interest rates will top around 4.9%, while the Fed officials are struggling to convince investors that they will go above 5%.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to stabilize above 1.0800
EUR/USD advanced to the 1.0800 area after having fluctuated wildly following the US inflation report, which showed that the headline CPI declined to 6.5% on a yearly basis in December as expected. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed as markets digest the latest data.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises above 1.2150
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2150. As investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook, the US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.