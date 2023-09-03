Share:

Renowned crypto proponent Bill Morgan believes the SEC has waged war against all crypto, save for Bitcoin and probably Ethereum.

With this, he says there should not be any expectation of a settlement in either the Ripple or Coinbase cases.

Ripple lawyer John Deaton also agrees, saying the XRP community should not expect an IPO either.

The US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) is still on with its legal tussle against Ripple and Coinbase, with neither parties willing to bend. As the aggressor, the SEC enforcement by action grip continues to tighten, causing market observers to kill any hopes of a settlement.

SEC wants a fight to the death, crypto enthusiast says

Crypto enthusiast and skilled lawyer Bill Morgan has opined that the “SEC wants a death struggle with all of crypto except Bitcoin and maybe Ethereum,” adding that the commission does not show any plans to settle with either Ripple or Coinbase exchange. As the legal debacle becomes more complicated, the XRP community thinks the agency is set on “stopping Ripple by any means.”

Agree I was once a believer that there could be a settlement but the SEC wants a death struggle with all of crypto except Bitcoin and maybe Ethereum. It won’t settle with @Ripple or @coinbase. It is a sick agency. https://t.co/DlVuIeBDeO — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 3, 2023

Morgan also says, "The SEC is rife with political agendas and conflicts of interest making it act unreasonably, recklessly, and damagingly concerning crypto," in response to insistent claims that the SEC looks at crypto as an industry "rife with noncompliance."

We will see how pending litigation plays out, but it should be increasingly obvious to policymakers that, despite @GaryGensler's mass marketing campaign, crypto is not an industry "rife with noncompliance." https://t.co/hhtAEK8m0S — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) September 2, 2023

According to Ripple lawyer, John E. Deaton, Ripple and the SEC could only settle if there is a decisive ruling in the Coinbase motion to dismiss the case. The CryptoLaw founder and Amicus Curiae attorney says:

The only way Ripple and the SEC settle before the end of the year is if Judge Failla grants the Coinbase MTD (or partially grants it – finding token sales on an exchange in a blind bid/ask transaction do not fall under US securities laws but allows the staking component to move forward. If that happens, the SEC and Gary Gensler may be forced to pivot.

Nevertheless, Deaton does not think the Solicitor General would allow an appeal of this kind, as it would be potent enough to reach the Supreme Court and possibly even the High Court to “further strip away” all federal agencies’ authority, including that of the SEC.

Regarding Ripple vs. SEC, Deaton puts out any hopes for an IPO because the SEC is the one to offer approval. Seeing as the commission is seeking a permanent injunction against Ripple on matters of XRP sales, such an outcome should not be expected. If the commission wins at trial, the SEC’s case could extend to Ripple CEO and Board Chairman Brad Garlinghouse.

Combined impact of Ripple and Coinbase cases with the SEC

The two cases, between Ripple and Coinbase against the SEC, hold much significance for the broader crypto market. If Judge Failla grants the Coinbase MTD on one side and Jurdge Torres declines the regulator’s motion for interlocutory appeal (which Ripple recently opposed), the credibility of the SEC would be questioned significantly.

The aftermath of such an outcome, possibly, would be the commission and its Chir Gary Gensler, materially withdrawing from the mechanism of “regulation by enforcement.” While this would mark a watershed moment for the crypto market, new legislation would be imminent.

