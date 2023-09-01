Breaking: Ripple files opposition to the SEC’s motion to certify interlocutory appeal

Share:

Ripple has filed its opposition to the motion by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to certify an interlocutory appeal.

The case started in December 2020, when the SEC alleged that virtually all of Ripple’s transactions in XRP over eight years were investment contracts (securities).

The regulator’s case against Ripple has been the highlight of its strategy to regulate the US crypto industry through case-by-case enforcement as opposed to general regulation.

After Judge Torres allowed the SEC’s request for an interlocutory appeal, the commission pushed to appeal what it claims is a purely “legal question” applicable to every digital asset case. It said:

The SEC seeks certification for immediate appeal and a stay pending the Second Circuit’s resolution of that appeal.

On September 1, Ripple filed its opposition to the SEC’s motion, saying it does not show any allegiance to the law.

Ripple Labs' memorandum of law in response to SEC's motion to certify interlocutory appeal

According to Ripple Labs, the SEC fails to establish any of the three conditions required for certification of an interlocutory appeal.

These conditions include:

The order must raise a pure or controlling question of law.

That the reviewing court can decide quickly and without having to study the record.

There must be substantial ground for a difference of opinion on the proposed questions of law.

That the SEC “must show that courts are in clear conflict with one another on the subject and that the ‘issue is particularly difficult and of first impression.

The immediate appeal from the order should be able to materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation.

Notably, an interlocutory appeal is generally “unwarranted” where reversal would not “terminate the litigation.

With these thresholds not met, Ripple Labs has asked the court to follow the Second Circuit's instruction and deny the SEC’s request for certification.

It also wants the court to turn down the SEC’s request for a stay pending appeal for the reasons identified in the ‘Individual Defendants’ separately filed opposition.