SEC could use alternative arguments to reject Grayscale spot Bitcoin ETF, Berenberg says

The US Securities and Exchange Commission could nip Grayscale’s victory in the bud using alternative arguments to reject a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Analysts at Berenberg bank led by Mark Palmer said that the regulator is likely to present concerns about the spot Bitcoin market to support its arguments.

Bitcoin price could lose ground amid increasing pressure from macroeconomic data releases and SEC’s next move after the panel’s ruling.

Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in the top 30 assets have recently increased, riding on the back of Grayscale’s win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in its spot Bitcoin ETF application lawsuit.

Two factors are likely to determine the direction of Bitcoin price trend in the short term. The release of US macroeconomic data and the SEC’s next steps in the Grayscale ruling by the Federal Court.

SEC could reject again spot Bitcoin ETFs

The SEC is likely to come up with alternative arguments to reject the spot Bitcoin ETF application by the asset manager, according to research from analysts at the German investment bank Berenberg cited by CoinDesk.

While the Federal Court asked the SEC to revisit its arguments used to reject Grayscale’s application, it did not compel the regulator to approve the ETF application. The SEC is still in a position to appeal the panel’s ruling and offer arguments supporting its concerns surrounding the spot Bitcoin market.

Analysts at the German Investment Bank said that Coinbase’s involvement in the spot Bitcoin ETF could add to the regulator’s concerns and strengthen its arguments to oppose the approval of such trading product.

Coinbase is embroiled in a lawsuit brought by the US financial regulator, battling charges of operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

The analysts, led by Mark Palmer, explain in their report that Coinbase’s involvement serves the SEC’s reconfigured arguments to reject spot ETF applications. This development could dampen sentiment among BTC holders and hinder its price in the short term.

Bitcoin price is $27,201 at the time of writing, on Binance. The asset yielded 2.91% gains for BTC holders, over the past week.