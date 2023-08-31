SEC could use alternative arguments to reject Grayscale spot Bitcoin ETF, Berenberg says

- The US Securities and Exchange Commission could nip Grayscale’s victory in the bud using alternative arguments to reject a spot Bitcoin ETF.
- Analysts at Berenberg bank led by Mark Palmer said that the regulator is likely to present concerns about the spot Bitcoin market to support its arguments.
- Bitcoin price could lose ground amid increasing pressure from macroeconomic data releases and SEC’s next move after the panel’s ruling.
Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in the top 30 assets have recently increased, riding on the back of Grayscale’s win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in its spot Bitcoin ETF application lawsuit.
Two factors are likely to determine the direction of Bitcoin price trend in the short term. The release of US macroeconomic data and the SEC’s next steps in the Grayscale ruling by the Federal Court.
Also read: Bitcoin traders exercise caution ahead of US Core PCE Price Index release
SEC could reject again spot Bitcoin ETFs
The SEC is likely to come up with alternative arguments to reject the spot Bitcoin ETF application by the asset manager, according to research from analysts at the German investment bank Berenberg cited by CoinDesk.
While the Federal Court asked the SEC to revisit its arguments used to reject Grayscale’s application, it did not compel the regulator to approve the ETF application. The SEC is still in a position to appeal the panel’s ruling and offer arguments supporting its concerns surrounding the spot Bitcoin market.
Analysts at the German Investment Bank said that Coinbase’s involvement in the spot Bitcoin ETF could add to the regulator’s concerns and strengthen its arguments to oppose the approval of such trading product.
Coinbase is embroiled in a lawsuit brought by the US financial regulator, battling charges of operating as an unregistered securities exchange.
The analysts, led by Mark Palmer, explain in their report that Coinbase’s involvement serves the SEC’s reconfigured arguments to reject spot ETF applications. This development could dampen sentiment among BTC holders and hinder its price in the short term.
Bitcoin price is $27,201 at the time of writing, on Binance. The asset yielded 2.91% gains for BTC holders, over the past week.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Investors resort to small collections amid dull markets
Bitcoin price is up 5% after breaking consolidation but could lose ground covered amid growing overhead pressure. Ethereum price must hold above $1,630 support or risk falling back to consolidation with Grayscale victory effect fading. Ripple price’s tether to 200-day EMA at $0.5251, exposes XRP to the risk of a 7% dip.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by large wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whale addresses are not giving up on the DeFi token, pushing onwards by balancing the skepticism from other investors.
Investors' skepticism outshines Robinhood wallet’s addition of BTC and DOGE
Robinhood made headlines when it first joined the crypto space and has since been attempting to establish itself. Working together successfully is not easy, and in order to reach the hearts of investors, the company needs to do a little more.
Grayscale GBTC to ETF approval by US SEC would be a double-edged sword, Bloomberg analysts
Grayscale won in its prolonged case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The asset manager's appeal to have its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) converted to a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) finally bore fruit after the US District Circuit Court gave a positive ruling.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.